Texas Star Alliance's Chris Hosek Wins D CEO Oil & Gas Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Hosek, principal of Texas Star Alliance Energy Solutions, won the D CEO Magazine "Services Innovator of the Year" award last night at a ceremony in Dallas. Honored for his influential and state-of-the-art representation of his oil and gas clients, Hosek joined luminaries such as T. Boone Pickens, who received a lifetime achievement award.

D CEO's inaugural Oil & Gas Awards recognize industry leaders from Texas who have become a national and international force for energy production, transportation, finance, and service. The event celebrated the CEOs, CFOs, and organizations who are leading innovations in the upstream, midstream, services, and finance sectors.

"Never underestimate the power of innovation and technology," said Hosek in the November issue of D CEO magazine featuring these effective and impactful energy leaders. "Our challenge is to communicate these fast-moving advancements to policy makers."

Texas Star Alliance Energy Solutions has grown into one of the largest energy consulting/lobbying firms in Texas. Under the leadership of Hosek, the company represents a wide variety of energy companies, including exploration and production, energy service, pipeline, suppliers, water treatment/recyclers, solid waste recyclers, and manufacturers.

About D CEO

D CEO's mission is to build community among top North Texas executives through insightful, authoritative, and provocative articles about local businesses and businesspeople, written by the region's leading journalists. The magazine covers emerging entrepreneurs – the top CEOs of tomorrow – and provides expert analysis with regular columns on key topics such as real estate, law, health care, and technology. For more information, visit https://www.dmagazine.com/section/business-economy/.

About Chris Hosek

Chris Hosek is a principal of Texas Star Alliance, specializing in direct lobbying and state agency relations. He has experience with a broad range of legislative issues and policy initiatives including a specific expertise in the energy sector. Hosek served as the chief of staff for five years to the Chair of the Railroad Commission of Texas. The Railroad Commission is the regulatory body that oversees Texas' energy industries including all levels of the oil and gas industry, pipeline safety, gas utility rates, and the permitting and reclamation of coal and uranium mines.

Hosek is also an Urban Transportation Commissioner for the City of Austin and sits on the board of Ballet Austin. In addition, he is a board member for the Lone Star Success Academy, which improves the lives of troubled, at-risk, and vulnerable Texas youth by offering an alternative education. He also serves as a Trustee for the American Council for Young Political Leaders, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that implements unique international exchange activities for political leaders worldwide.

SOURCE Texas Star Alliance

Related Links

https://www.texasstaralliance.com

