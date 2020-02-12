Texas State Optical, Inc. Board Chairman Receives State Honor

As defined by the Texas Optometric Association (TOA), young optometrists are defined as those who have been in active practice ten years or less, including residency or fellowship who often show remarkable leadership skills when serving their profession, their patients, and their community. The TOA recognizes the deserving young optometrist for performance of outstanding services on behalf of the profession and to the visual welfare of the public.

Dr. Reid Robertson earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology at Brigham Young University. He attended the University of Houston College of Optometry, where he was awarded the Zelda Schiffman Neuro Ophthalmology Award for excellence in clinical assessment and patient care at the MS Eye Clinic in Houston, TX. He has worked with leaders in glaucoma research at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico and has received additional training working with the Cherokee Nation through Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He is experienced in pre & post-operative LASIK and cataract surgery management.

Dr. Reid Robertson is also very involved in his community and is an active member of the Allen Chamber of Commerce and the Allen Lions Club. He has volunteered his time and expertise at assisted living communities around Dallas to educate Dallas residents about their eye health and changes they can expect in the aging eye.

Dr. Reid Robertson strives to give each and every patient a memorable experience by focusing on individual needs and concerns.

"It is an honor to receive the Young Optometrist of the Year Award. I am thankful for all the great people that have supported me and helped me grow, mainly: my wife, friends and the great doctors of TSO. I have great respect for the doctors and staff of the TOA who sacrifice so much to help build a better future for our profession. I am happy to give them my support and help. I hope that all optometrists can participate in their state associations so that we can remain an independent, proud profession," said TSO Chairman of the Board Dr. Reid Robertson.

"TSO Network is pleased to have such an outstanding young optometrist to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. His commitment to the profession stands above the rest. We are confident in Dr. Robertson's forward-thinking leadership, and his abilities to guide the next wave of optometrists. Being recognized by the TOA is promising of a successful career for Dr. Robertson, and in line with our long-term strategic plan for the Doctors of TSO and TOA partnership," said John Marvin, President of TSO.

TSO's Board of Directors and Officers will continue to oversee the long-term strategic plan for TSO, enabling the Doctors of TSO to advance their mission, vision and strategic objectives to become Texan's first choice in eye care.

Texas State Optical, founded in 1936, operates today as a member-owned cooperative consisting of more than 120 locations across Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. While independent, the Doctors of TSO collectively uphold the TSO brand and commitment to caring for the eyes of Texas. At TSO.com you can easily find a doctor, request an appointment with your local office, or consider a career in the optometry industry. Visit tso.com for more information.

