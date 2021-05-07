Texas Students to Hear from Astronauts on International Space Station

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Brownsville, Texas will hear from astronauts aboard the International Space Station during a call at 10:15 a.m. EDT Tuesday, May 11 that will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet will answer prerecorded video questions from high school students at the Brownsville Independent School District. The downlink is being coordinated by the Children's Museum of Brownsville, the Brownsville Independent School District, and the South Texas Astronomical Society. Their Harnessing Opportunities through Perseverance in Exploration initiative is intended to spark interest in science and space exploration among students in the Brownsville and greater Rio Grande Valley communities.

Media interested in covering the event should contact Felipe Pena at 469-337-7522 or [email protected].

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites.

For more than 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked on the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will return astronauts to the Moon, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Follow America's Moon to Mars exploration at:

https://www.nasa.gov/topics/moon-to-mars

Follow NASA astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

