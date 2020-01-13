Texas Students to Speak with NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Texas will have an opportunity this week to talk with three NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Jessica Meir and Drew Morgan will answer questions from students from Fort Worth Academy at 10:25 a.m. EST Thursday, Jan. 16. The downlink will be the highlight of the school's space week, where students engage in interactive learning experiences focusing on the International Space Station.

The event will be held at Fort Worth Academy, 7301 Dutch Branch Road, Fort Worth. Media interested in covering the event should contact Laura Rivera at LRivera@fwacademy.org or 817-370-1191.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites.

For almost 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and work on the space station, testing technologies, performing science and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send the first woman and the next man to the Moon by 2024, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

