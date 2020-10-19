Texas Super Lawyers Honors Sargent Law Founder David Sargent

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Super Lawyers 2020 edition has recognized trial litigation firm founder David Sargent of Sargent Law P.C. for his work in transportation and maritime law, an honor he has received since 2004.

"We are dedicated to defending our clients involved in a variety of legal disputes," said Mr. Sargent. "This recognition means a lot about the work our firm accomplishes for the clients we represent."

The annual listing highlights the work of Texas' top attorneys. The Texas Super Lawyers rankings are compiled using a rigorous vetting process that begins with a statewide survey of lawyers, followed by a blue-ribbon panel review and an extensive editorial review. Thomson Reuters publishes the annual list in the November editions of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. The complete list is available at http://www.superlawyers.com.

An experienced and skilled trial attorney, Mr. Sargent has taken more than 100 cases to verdict in Texas federal and state courts in a range of high-stakes litigation. He often represents clients involved in personal injury disputes, transportation accidents, on-the-job injuries, and premises and general liability cases.

Mr. Sargent has received legal accolades throughout his career, including repeat recognition by The Best Lawyers in America and inclusion among the Nation's Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. In addition, the firm has earned recognition by U.S. News – Best Lawyers/Best Law Firms.

Sargent Law is a trial litigation firm with more than 100 years of combined experience defending companies and individuals in transportation, personal injury, general and premises liability, workplace injury and commercial litigation. Visit our website: http://sargentlawtx.com/.

