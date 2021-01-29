Texas Trees Foundation, Target and Arbor Day Foundation Host Community Tree Planting Event in Veterans Park

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 2, Texas Trees Foundation will partner with Target and the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 50 trees in Veterans Park in Dallas, Texas. The 50 trees planted by volunteers recruited by the City of Dallas will combat Dallas' urban heat island, contribute to its overall tree canopy, and provide healthy, safe and green outdoor spaces for generations to come.

Texas Trees Foundation

North Texas residents are encouraged to register to volunteer at the event by visiting Dallas Parks and Recreation's website. Volunteers must wear a mask at all times during the planting and follow recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"We are proud to encourage and support local efforts to plant trees. Cities and towns around the globe that line their streets and fill their parks with trees are building healthier, happier communities," said Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation president.

Texas Trees Foundation's Urban Heat Island Management Study found that Dallas is heating up faster than every city in the country except for Phoenix.

Heat-related deaths in the United States account for more deaths annually than all other natural disasters combined, and tree plantings in the hottest areas with high density residential was found to reduce deaths by more than 20 percent.

"Texas Trees Foundation is focused on making spaces cooler, greener and cleaner, and data has long affirmed that planting trees is vital to achieve this laudable and critical goal," said Janette Monear, CEO/President of Texas Trees Foundation. "These new trees at Veterans Park will provide an outdoor sanctuary for North Texas residents to experience the joy nature can provide."

To learn more about the Veterans Park planting event, please visit texastrees.org/projects/branchingout or email Joshua Wilbanks at [email protected].

