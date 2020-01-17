Texas Trial Lawyer Frank L. Branson Earns Repeat Elite Trial Lawyer Finalist Honors

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a string of significant jury verdicts and settlements, Texas trial lawyer Frank L. Branson is among the finalists for the national Elite Trial Lawyers honor for his work in products liability and brain injury litigation. The 2020 list of finalists marks the third time Mr. Branson has been recognized for the prestigious honor.

In 2019, Mr. Branson and his firm were named Products Liability Trial Team of the Year based on a record $242 million automotive product liability jury verdict. In 2014, he was among the Top 50 Elite Trial Lawyers for Plaintiffs Litigation.

Mr. Branson and his firm were selected from more than 300 nominations for the latest honor, which is awarded by American Lawyer Media and the National Trial Lawyers. Honorees will be announced Jan. 20 in Miami at the National Trial Lawyers Summit.

The awards are based on "repeated success in cutting-edge work on behalf of plaintiffs" over the last 15 months, plus a "a solid track record of client wins." Verdicts and settlements earned by the Law Offices of Frank L. Branson have been certified among the largest in the nation by VerdictSearch and the National Law Journal – four alone in the last six years.

Mr. Branson also has earned some impressive legal profession honors, including designation among Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar," D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas, the Belli Society's Mel Award, the Southern Trial Lawyers Association's "War Horse" award, the National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.," and D CEO's "Dallas 500: The Most Powerful Business Leaders." In November, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association honored Mr. Branson with its Lifetime Achievement Award. He has been named among the Super Lawyers Top 10 lawyers in Texas every year since 2007 and named among the Texas Super Lawyers Top 100 annually since 2003.

In addition to the recent $242 million verdict, the firm recently secured several record outcomes, including a $10.9 million verdict against Choctaw Casino for a multi-fatality crash of a charter bus and multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements in all types of transportation crashes.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm visit http://www.flbranson.com .

