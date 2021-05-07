Texas Trial Lawyer Jeffrey Simon Honored Among Top Plaintiffs' Lawyers by National Law Journal

DALLAS, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Greenstone Panatier, P.C., founding partner Jeffrey Simon has been recognized by the National Law Journal among its Plaintiffs' Lawyers Trailblazers.

With only 50 attorneys from across the nation selected for this honor, he joins an exclusive group of attorneys who are "making a mark in various aspects of legal work on the plaintiffs' side." It is the second consecutive year Mr. Simon has earned recognition for his innovative leadership role in Texas' ongoing opioid multidistrict litigation (MDL), having been selected in 2020 among Texas Lawyer magazine's Texas Legal Trailblazers.

In addition to serving as co-lead for Dallas County in litigation seeking to hold drug manufacturers and supply chain corporations responsible for their roles in creating and perpetuating the opioid addiction epidemic, he represents clients in mesothelioma litigation against the manufacturers of asbestos-containing products.

"Some of the most important improvements in the safety and quality of products and drugs are not made by legislative initiatives, but by jury verdicts that are brought about by plaintiffs' firms and the brave clients who let us try them," Mr. Simon told the National Law Journal about what drives his pharmaceuticals, mesothelioma/asbestos, toxic tort, products liability, commercial litigation, catastrophic injury and wrongful death work.

"I do not back down from the fight for justice for those who have been wronged or harmed by others as a result of negligence or a defective product," he said. "Plaintiffs work can be emotionally challenging, but what's truly gratifying is knowing a favorable result can positively impact lives far beyond the confines of a courtroom."

Mr. Simon serves on the Board of Governors of the American Association for Justice and is a past president for both the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association. He is also a longtime Fellow of the American Board of Trial Advocates and a member of the Trial Lawyers for Public Justice.

About Simon Greenstone Panatier, P.C.

Simon Greenstone Panatier, P.C., is a nationally recognized trial law firm with a reputation for creative and aggressive representation of clients in a wide variety of mass torts and catastrophic personal injury matters nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.sgptrial.com/.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Simon Greenstone Panatier, P.C.

Related Links

https://www.sgptrial.com

