Texas Trial Lawyers Highlight Netflix Documentary on Dangers Posed by Medical Device Industry

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs is a Houston-based law firm that has earned national recognition for its work representing injured victims and families across the country, and particularly those who have been harmed as a result of defective medical devices and products. Partner Erin Copeland has been at the forefront of litigation involving women's healthcare devices, including transvaginal mesh and Essure; and, she has represented a number of clients implanted with metal-on-metal hips, including a close friend whose life was turned upside down because the ASR device. These are just some of the dangerous medical devices profiled in a new Netflix documentary, The Bleeding Edge.

The Bleeding Edge documentary provides an unflinching look at the $400 billion-dollar medical device industry and shady practices utilized to get their products to market and keep them there with little regard for the health and safety of the patients in whom the devices are implanted. It shares the true stories of victims, families, and doctors who have experienced first-hand the devastating effects of the device industry's misdeeds. It also informs on the failures of the regulatory system to protect these victims who actually think the system is on their side. What becomes clear from the show is the dire need for greater awareness, vigilance, and advocacy to protect innocent victims from falling prey to continued corporate greed and an unsympathetic justice system that awaits them because of disparate corporate campaign spending.

"Public awareness of the greed on Wall Street is widespread. People know about Enron, Bernie Madoff, Allen Stanford and the like; and far too many have suffered because of their schemes. It's time for the public to understand that some of the biggest pharmaceutical and medical device companies are not much different. These Goliaths prey on people's need and desire for health. They tout themselves as heroes. What they don't share is their internal knowledge of dangerous risks associated with their products and they hide these risks so they can make more money. This has to change," Attorney Erin Copeland. The Bleeding Edge illustrates these very frightening issues and helps raise the awareness needed to prompt change.

