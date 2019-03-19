Texas Utility Energizes Business with Industry's First Cloud Customer Information System

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE UTILITIES EDGE -- To modernize its meter-to-cash operations, City of Lubbock Utilities has selected the cloud-based Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service (CCS). By replacing its legacy customer information system (CIS), the utility will be able to deliver the benefits of advanced metering capabilities to customers, reducing complexity and cost.

To better serve its 87,000 water and 105,000 electric customers, City of Lubbock Utilities is on a journey to transform its operations and technologies, including infrastructure improvements and a complete rollout of advanced meters.

"Our industry is changing significantly and City of Lubbock Utilities is committed to upgrading our system and investing in new technology in order to provide great customer service," said Andy Burcham, Lubbock Power & Light/City of Lubbock Utilities assistant director and CFO. "Technology is key to this modernization effort and Oracle's experience and ability to deliver a full-service solution in the cloud means the City of Lubbock Utilities has a strong, collaborative partner on a critical project for our customers."

Innovating in the Cloud

Customer Cloud Service brings together Oracle Utilities' market-leading CIS and advanced meter data management capabilities into a single meter-to-cash-to-customer solution. Built on the Oracle Cloud and delivered as the industry's first fully supported Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, the offering features automated patching, upgrades, and security – freeing up valuable utility resources. With CCS, City of Lubbock Utilities will have a more secure, reliable, and agile CIS to meet its transformation goals, with comprehensive ongoing services that are provided standard in this SaaS solution.

City of Lubbock Utilities is also implementing the Oracle Field Service Cloud, which will enable the utility to manage its field work more efficiently.

"We face many of the same technology challenges common in our industry: ensuring systems can keep up with our operational needs, delivering modern customer experiences and protecting data and assets from cyber-threats," continued Burcham. "Being able to turn to a trusted partner like Oracle in a fully supported SaaS model is very compelling. It lets us focus our resources and expertise on operational innovation rather than managing and maintaining our technology."

Oracle Utilities was the first technology vendor in the industry to offer utilities a complete CIS with standard advanced metering capabilities in one, connected solution on a shared database and technology stack. As such, utilities benefit from a complete view of their customers and significant cost reductions compared to managing two separate systems.

"Never has the utility industry undergone as radical a transformation as it is currently," said Rodger Smith, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Utilities. "City of Lubbock Utilities is at the forefront of this larger industry evolution and is leveraging technology to modernize not only its business operations but also how it serves customers and gives them more information about their energy and water consumption. We look forward to working with them and other forward-looking utilities as we redefine the future of energy together."

More Information

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

