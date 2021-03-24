TexPlex Park Shocks the Country

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands crowded into the 1000 acre facility of TexPlex Park for round 2 of the largest race SXS race series in the country. TexPlex is known for having some of the fastest racers and highest payouts in off-road racing.

Miller Brother (Right) Kyle Chaney (Left) are amongst the top Pros found at TexPlex Park

Racers from all over the country arrived as early as Wednesday to prepare to battle it out for a chance to win their share of the $300,000+ purse. The race series hosts the top pro racers from every leading manufacturer from The Miller Brothers, Kyle Chaney (Can Am) , Myles Cheek, Collin Truett, Ronnie Anderson (Polaris), Shawn Hess (Honda) and more.

"We are changing the UTV racing dynamic from an expensive hobby to a profitable business for our racers," says Owner Jeff Love. "It will take time but we will get there with the help of our many sponsors."

The Series is in its second year reporting record turnouts every round. "People are coming out from all over the country to see what this TexPlex thing is all about," says Race Director Brian Adkison. "It's truly something special, I have been at this for a while and have never seen a race series with this kind of momentum. Everyone loves it here."

Other Series have tried to pop up and copy their business model, but not with the success that TexPlex has achieved in its short life span.

"TexPlex is bringing together the largest group of racers a series has seen. The tracks, crews, racers and fans make it a great place to spend my weekends," says Hunter Miller.

TexPlex is a must add to your bucket list. Jeff Love created a brand that will one day compete with NASCAR on its own. Their next race is April 17 2021.

You can find TexPlex Park at:

881 Miller Rd

Midlothian TX 76065

972-752-2223

www.TexPlexPark.com

Instagram @TexPlexPark

Facebook: TexPlex Park

Contact:

Chris Duran

661-886-3599

[email protected]

