Text Analytics Based Cloud NLP Industry Insights, 2018 to 2027: Comprehensive Analyses & Forecasts, Assessment of Use Cases, Player Profilings

DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Text Analytics Based Cloud NLP Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global text analytics based cloud NLP market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 24.13% over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027.



Factors such as rising need for the analysis and prediction of consumer buying behavior especially in the retail sector that helps businesses to personalize discounts and other schemes to its customers, coupled with the multiplying utilization of pre-trained NLP models by application developers to develop applications that can perform tasks such as sentiment analysis and text classification are anticipated to promote significantly towards the growth of the global text analytics based cloud NLP market.



The global text analytics based cloud NLP market consists of various segments that are segmented by component, type, deployment model, technology, organization size, end user and by region. The Public segment, forming a sub-segment of the deployment model, which had a market value of USD 270.64 million in the year 2018, is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2027 by registering a CAGR of 24.09% during the forecast period. Additionally, the Analytics segment, which is a sub-segment of the technology segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.



Based on region, the global text analytics based cloud NLP market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The text analytics based cloud NLP market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to gain a modest market share of 6.5% by attaining a CAGR of 23.86% throughout the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the growing usage of AI based NLP applications in various verticals along with the growing investments for NLP applications, driven by the wide range of applications, such as automated customer agents, IT automation and prevention systems among others.



Some of the key industry leaders in the global text analytics based cloud NLP market are Inbenta Technologies Inc., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Lexalytics, Inc., Aylien Ltd., Softweb Solutions Inc., Google LLC and Linguamatics.



Key Topics Covered



Global Text Analytics based Cloud NLP Market, 2018-2027



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



3. Executive Summary



4. Assessments Of Use Cases In Text Analytics Based Cloud Natural Language Processing



5. Study On Role Of NLP In Text Analytics



6. Study On Text Analytics Process



7. Assessment of Applications of Natural Language Processing



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges

8.3. Opportunities

8.4. Trends



9. Global Text Analytics based Cloud NLP Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

9.1.1. By Value (USD Million)



By Component

Solutions, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Services, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

By Type

Rule Based, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Statistical, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Hybrid, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

By Deployment Model

Public, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Hybrid, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Private, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

By Technology

Recognition, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Operation, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Analytics, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

By Organization Size

SMEs, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Large Enterprises, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

By End-User

Media & Entertainment, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

BFSI, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Government, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

IT & Telecommunications, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Healthcare, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Automotive, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Energy & Utilities, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Automotive, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Education, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

By Region

North America , 2018-2027F (USD Million)

, 2018-2027F (USD Million) Latin America , 2018-2027F (USD Million)

, 2018-2027F (USD Million) Europe , 2018-2027F (USD Million)

, 2018-2027F (USD Million) Asia-Pacific , 2018-2027F (USD Million)

, 2018-2027F (USD Million) Middle East & Africa , 2018-2027F (USD Million)

Companies Mentioned



Inbenta Technologies Inc.

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Lexalytics Inc.

Aylien Ltd.

Softweb Solutions Inc.

Google LLC

Linguamatics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2w7kws

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

