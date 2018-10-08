Text to Pre-Qualify Tool for Mortgage Lenders Announced by MonitorBase

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorBase announces the launch of a new technology giving mortgage companies and their clients access to an instant credit pre-qualification through a soft credit pull right on their mobile device.

"Our pilot users are seeing very positive results and saving a bundle on credit report fees that would otherwise be wasted. Their referral partners also love that their prospects can use SoftPull to get a thumbs up on credit early in the process without a full loan application, or even a social security number," said Louis Zitting, CEO of MonitorBase.

"Consumers are evolving and expect answers on demand. SoftPull gives clients instant credit pre-qualification to a lender's products, early in the mortgage process. This provides both originators and their referral partner's clients the ability to text to pre-qualify anytime, anywhere," Zitting notes.

As mortgage companies pursue the digital mortgage process, a gap remains before the point of sale system where consumers are looking for low commitment ways to get answers and information. Systems like SoftPull are bridging the gap between shoppers and applicants.

Since 2007, MonitorBase has been a leading data-driven marketing platform specializing in direct-to-consumer marketing for mortgage banks and lenders. They have helped mortgage lenders generate billions in loan volume. With strong knowledge and experience in the mortgage industry, the company continues to drive innovation and effectiveness when it comes to compliance-minded marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.monitorbase.com or call 888-795-6575.

