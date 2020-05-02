Textainer Announces Date for the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in an Upcoming Investor Conference

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) ("Textainer" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, announced today the date for the release of its first quarter 2020 financial results and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

First Quarter 2020 Results

Textainer will release first quarter 2020 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Monday, May 4, 2020. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The conference call dial-in number is 1-855-327-6837 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-631-891-4304 (International). A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company's results will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.textainer.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through May 11, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 10009345. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website for thirty days after the call.

Upcoming Investor Conference

On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, management will participate in the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 3.5 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our lease fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale. We sold an average of almost 140,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,500 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 500 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT). Visit www.textainer.com for additional information about Textainer.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

+1 415-658-8333

[email protected]

SOURCE Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Related Links

http://www.textainer.com

