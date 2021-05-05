TextbookHub Announces Distribution Agreement with HarperCollins Publishers

TEMPE, Ariz., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TextbookHub is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with HarperCollins Publishers to allow TextbookHub to sell and distribute all HarperCollins digital materials to the US K-12 marketplace.

"Our schools expect quality materials and a deep reading experience for their students. With thousands of HarperCollins titles now available on our platform, it's easier for teachers to select great classic and contemporary fiction, nonfiction, and more for their students to read on the same advanced platform that delivers their textbooks," said Simon Collinson, Publisher Business Development Manager at TextbookHub.

"We're excited to partner with HarperCollins Publishers to bring their vast and diverse digital catalog to our customers. K-12 educators value titles that range from classics to contemporary, particularly for YA, and bringing the HarperCollins catalog directly to students is something we think really stands out for teachers," says Javier Jurado, COO and Founder of TextbookHub.

"Every year I assist our teachers in selecting literature for our classes, including One Hundred Years of Solitude, Native Son, Brave New World, To Kill a Mockingbird, and so many others. I'm looking forward to easily providing these to students on our TextbookHub platform," says Roxanne Trejos, Instructional Materials Manager, Gulliver Preparatory.

HarperCollins Publishers is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 17 countries. With 200 years of history and more than 120 branded imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year in 16 languages, and has a print and digital catalog of more than 200,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals and the Man Booker Prize.

ABOUT TEXTBOOKHUB, INC.

TextbookHub serves independent and parochial K-12 schools by delivering a fully integrated and customized digital textbook platform with exceptional service and support. Working with a wide range of educational publishers, TextbookHub makes access and sign-in easy for administrators and teachers. TextbookHub's parent company, PressReader, is the world leader in digital newspaper content conversion and delivery. TextbookHub was founded in 2018 and is based in Tempe, AZ. For more information, please visit www.textbookhub.com.

