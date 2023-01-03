Textile Dyes Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.85%

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Dyes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global textile dyes market size reached US$ 9.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.85% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Textile dyes refer to pigmented chemicals used for imparting colors or hues to textiles. These dyes are added through the process of absorption, diffusion or temperature bonding. Some of the commonly used textile dyes include direct, reactive, vat, basic, acid and disperse dyes. They are usually made using natural or synthetic sources, such as plants, animals and petroleum and are used for materials such as denim, wool, polyester, cotton, acrylics, fur, nylon and silk. The dyes add uniform color with the required saturation to the fabrics and enhance their overall aesthetic appeal. As a result, they are widely used to manufacture protective, medical, industrial, household and sportswear textiles.

Significant growth in the textile industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for colored textiles and fibers across industries is also driving the market growth. Textile manufacturers are extensively using reactive dyes as they offer higher color compatibility and enhanced wash-fastness. Along with this, proliferating online retail channels are acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

The easy availability of clothing through these online channels is increasing the demand for high-quality apparel, which, in turn, is expanding the utilization of textile dyes. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of cost-effective plant-based dyes, are contributing to the market growth. These variants do not contain toxic substances, such as heavy metals, arsenic and lead, and are highly cost-effective and biodegradable. Other factors, including rapid urbanization across the globe, along with the development of innovative and advanced dyeing techniques that have minimal water and energy requirements, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global textile dyes market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on dye type, fiber type and application.

Breakup by Dye Type:

Direct

Reactive

Vat

Basic

Acid

Disperse

Others

Breakup by Fiber Type:

Wool

Nylon

Cotton

Viscose

Polyester

Others

Breakup by Application:

Clothing and Apparels

Home Textiles

Automotive Textiles

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global textile dyes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global textile dyes market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the dye type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fiber type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global textile dyes market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Textile Dyes Market



6 Market Breakup by Dye Type



7 Market Breakup by Fiber Type



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

