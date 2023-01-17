Textile manufacturing market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global textile manufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 351.51 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 76% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Textile Manufacturing Market 2023-2027

Global textile manufacturing market- Five forces

The global textile manufacturing market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global textile manufacturing market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global textile manufacturing market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (natural fibers, polyesters, nylons, and others), application (fashion, technical, household, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The natural fibers segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Natural fibers are derived from plant and animal sources. The main categories of natural fibres are cotton, silk, linen, wool, hemp, and jute. These fibres are widely used to create clothes, accessories, furnishings, building materials, medical treatments, and automobile interiors. The market for natural fibres will grow with the rise of end-user industries, which will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the textile manufacturing market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global textile manufacturing market.

APAC will account for 76% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The textile industry in APAC is boosted by the presence of numerous textile producers in China , India , Japan , Pakistan , South Korea , and Bangladesh . China has been the world's largest consumer of textiles due to the increasing demand for textiles in the fashion and home furnishings industries. Hence it is expected that the expanding population, notably in China and India , will increase demand for textile manufacturing during the forecast period.

Global textile manufacturing market – Market dynamics





Key factor driving market growth

The premiumization through well-positioned brands is notably driving market growth.

The market for high-end clothing and accessories, which includes tops, dresses, jackets, coats, jeans, and suits, is currently growing and is expected to do so in the upcoming years.

Manufacturers of textiles in this industry have begun to concentrate on increasing their position in the luxury market to cover the entire range of garments.

These factors are driving the demand for high-quality clothing, which will support the expansion of the global textile manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing demand for textiles in the automotive industry is the primary trend in the market.

The automotive industry includes the production of automotive parts such as composites, sound insulation, and vibration control used in interiors. Similarly, technical fabrics are used for seat belts, carpets, rugs, upholstery, and composite interior fixtures. Engine parts like hoses, belts, air filters, and fluid filters all use technical fabrics. This leads to an increase in the demand for textile in automotive industry which will further increase the production of textile around the world during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Fluctuating crude oil prices are the major challenge in the market.

Textile is categorized into two types, natural and synthetic. Polymers obtained from petroleum are used to create synthetic fabrics.

Fluctuating crude oil prices have prompted suppliers to lower their pricing and encouraged vendors to take a variety of cost-cutting strategies, like reducing discretionary operational costs.

Oil is the primary raw material used in the manufacturing of these polymers, hence their prices are influenced by oil prices. Changes in the market price of crude oil have a direct impact on polymer prices.

What are the key data covered in this textile manufacturing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the textile manufacturing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the textile manufacturing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the textile manufacturing market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of textile manufacturing market vendors

Textile Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 351.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key countries US, China, India, Pakistan, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled B.C. Corp., BSL Ltd., China Petrochemical Corp., China Textiles (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Donear Industries Ltd., Far Eastern New Century Corp., Grasim Industries Ltd., Hyosung TNC, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, JCT Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Li & Fung Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Modern Threads (India) Ltd., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Paramount Textile Mills (P) Ltd., Paulo de Oliveira, PVH Corp., Successori Reda SpA, and Toray Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

