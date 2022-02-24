Textile Manufacturing Market in Mexico to witness USD 3.98 Mn growth | Significant opportunities in Fashion segment | Technavio

The textile manufacturing market in Mexico is concentrated due to the presence of a few players occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors in the market are focusing on offering diversified products to remain competitive in the market. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the entry of new players. This will intensify the competition among existing players.

Aquasea Inc., CS TECH CONTRACT MANUFACTURING, Delta Apparel Inc, El Grande Group, Grupo Denim, Grupo Siete Leguas, JUEGOS DIVERTIDOS SA DE CV, M and O knits, Roma Mills, and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major players dominating the market. Factors such as premiumization through well-positioned brands, the rising demand for textiles in Mexico, and the increasing demand for natural fibers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Market trends such as the increasing demand for textile in the automotive industry are likely to accelerate the market growth. However, fluctuating crude oil prices might hamper the growth. The report covers the following areas:

Textile Manufacturing Market in Mexico 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Natural Fibers



Polyesters



Nylon



Others

Application

Fashion



Technical



Household



Others

By product, the market will observe significant growth in the natural fibers segment over the forecast period. Mexico has favorable climatic conditions for farming and is among the leading producers of cotton, wool, and silk worldwide. The country has witnessed considerable growth in the production of these natural fibers over the years. In addition, the extensive use of cotton, silk, linen, wool, hemp, and jute to produce garments, garments, apparel, construction materials, medical dressings, and automotive interiors is driving the growth of the segment.

By application, the fashion segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing consumer demand for branded apparel is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the increasing online sales of fashion apparel in Mexico are further creating huge growth opportunities for market players. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Textile Manufacturing Market in Mexico 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist textile manufacturing market growth in Mexico during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the textile manufacturing market size in Mexico and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the textile manufacturing market in Mexico

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of textile manufacturing market vendors in Mexico

Textile Manufacturing Market in Mexico Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.98 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.93 Performing market contribution Mexico at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aquasea Inc., CS TECH CONTRACT MANUFACTURING, Delta Apparel Inc, El Grande Group, Grupo Denim, Grupo Siete Leguas, JUEGOS DIVERTIDOS SA DE CV, M and O knits, Roma Mills, and Toray Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Textiles

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2. Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11: Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Mexico market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Natural fibers

Polyesters

Nylon

Others

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 21: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Product

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Product

5.3 Natural fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Natural fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Natural fibers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Polyesters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Polyesters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: Polyesters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Nylon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Nylon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Nylon - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Fashion

Technical

Household

Others

Exhibit 33: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 34: Comparison by Application

6.3 Fashion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Fashion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Fashion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Technical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Technical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: Technical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: Household - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 42: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Application

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Premiumization through well-positioned brands

8.1.2 Rising demand for textiles in Mexico

8.1.3 Increasing demand for natural fibers

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Fluctuating crude oil prices

8.2.2 Long product replacement cycle

8.2.3 Volatility of raw material prices

Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing demand for textile in automotive industry

8.3.2 Innovations in textile industry

8.3.3 Personalization and customization of home textile products

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 49: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aquasea Inc.

Exhibit 51: Aquasea Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Aquasea Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 53: Aquasea Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 CS TECH CONTRACT MANUFACTURING

Exhibit 54: CS TECH CONTRACT MANUFACTURING - Overview

Exhibit 55: CS TECH CONTRACT MANUFACTURING - Product and service

Exhibit 56: CS TECH CONTRACT MANUFACTURING - Key offerings

10.5 Delta Apparel Inc

Exhibit 57: Delta Apparel Inc - Overview

Exhibit 58: Delta Apparel Inc - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Delta Apparel Inc - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Delta Apparel Inc - Segment focus

10.6 El Grande Group

Exhibit 61: El Grande Group - Overview

Exhibit 62: El Grande Group - Product and service

Exhibit 63: El Grande Group - Key offerings

10.7 Grupo Denim

Exhibit 64: Grupo Denim - Overview

Exhibit 65: Grupo Denim - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Grupo Denim - Key offerings

10.8 Grupo Siete Leguas

Exhibit 67: Grupo Siete Leguas - Overview

Exhibit 68: Grupo Siete Leguas - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Grupo Siete Leguas - Key offerings

10.9 JUEGOS DIVERTIDOS SA DE CV

Exhibit 70: JUEGOS DIVERTIDOS SA DE CV - Overview

Exhibit 71: JUEGOS DIVERTIDOS SA DE CV - Product and service

Exhibit 72: JUEGOS DIVERTIDOS SA DE CV - Key offerings

10.10 M and O knits

Exhibit 73: M and O knits - Overview

Exhibit 74: M and O knits - Product and service

Exhibit 75: M and O knits - Key offerings

10.11 Roma Mills

Exhibit 76: Roma Mills - Overview

Exhibit 77: Roma Mills - Product and service

Exhibit 78: Roma Mills - Key offerings

10.12 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 79: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 80: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology

Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

