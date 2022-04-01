Textile Manufacturing Market Size In Malaysia To Grow By USD 2.35 Bn | Established Textile Industry In Malaysia To Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The well-established textile industry in Malaysia and the high export of textile industry products are some of the key market drivers. Malaysia has a thriving textile sector with a large number of textile manufacturing enterprises. Malaysia's industrial master plan has enhanced product quality, kept prices affordable, and increased export-oriented marketing. Malaysia's textile sector has high expectations for the future in terms of strengthening the country's economy. Various textile manufacturing firms in Malaysia provide a wide range of textile items with various applications in people's daily lives. Textile companies also provide buyers with high-quality textile products at affordable prices, which will fuel the market's expansion in Malaysia over the projection period. However, factors such as health hazards in the textile industry will challenge market growth.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projection period, the natural fibres sector will gain considerable market share in Malaysia's textile manufacturing industry. Manmade and natural fibres are used in the textile business. Clothing makers and fabric suppliers in Malaysia's textile industry offer a diverse range of textile items for everyday use, fueling demand for natural fibres. Furthermore, because Malaysia's textile industry is reliant on the import of raw materials, particularly for the creation of fabric, a shortage of raw materials could affect the country's market growth.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

·

AG Apparel Industries Sdn Bhd



Body Work Apparel Sdn Bhd



Classita (M) Sdn Bhd



Hing Fong Garments Sdn Bhd



Lippotex Industries Sdn Bhd



Livertex Industries (M) Sdn Bhd



Nyok Lan Garments Sdn Bhd



Sherwood Protective Apparel Sdn Bhd



Whitex Garments Sdn Bhd



Lelitex

Textile Manufacturing Market in Malaysia Value Chain Analysis

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors reduce costs and improve customer service.

The value chain of the textiles market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Innovation

Textile Manufacturing Market Scope in Malaysia Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.63 Regional analysis Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AG Apparel Industries Sdn Bhd, Body Work Apparel Sdn Bhd, Classita (M) Sdn Bhd, Hing Fong Garments Sdn Bhd, Lelitex, Lippotex Industries Sdn Bhd, Livertex Industries (M) Sdn Bhd, Nyok Lan Garments Sdn Bhd, Sherwood Protective Apparel Sdn Bhd, and Whitex Garments Sdn Bhd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Textile

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Services

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Natural fibers

Polyesters

Nylon

Others

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Natural fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Natural fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Natural fibers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Polyesters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Polyesters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Polyesters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Nylon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Nylon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Nylon - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Fashion

Technical

Household

Others

Exhibit 31: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Comparison by Application

6.3 Fashion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Fashion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Fashion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Technical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Technical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Technical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Household - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Well established textile industry in Malaysia

8.1.2 High export of textile industry products

8.1.3 Supporting government policies

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Health hazards in textile industry

8.2.2 Trade-related regulations

8.2.3 Competition with other countries in international market

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing demand for technical textile in the automotive industry

8.3.2 Distribution channel expansion strategy

8.3.3 Innovations in textile industry

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 45: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AG Apparel Industries Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 48: AG Apparel Industries Sdn Bhd - Overview

Exhibit 49: AG Apparel Industries Sdn Bhd - Product and service

Exhibit 50: AG Apparel Industries Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.4 Body Work Apparel Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 51: Body Work Apparel Sdn Bhd - Overview

Exhibit 52: Body Work Apparel Sdn Bhd - Product and service

Exhibit 53: Body Work Apparel Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.5 Classita (M) Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 54: Classita (M) Sdn Bhd - Overview

Exhibit 55: Classita (M) Sdn Bhd - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Classita (M) Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.6 Hing Fong Garments Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 57: Hing Fong Garments Sdn Bhd - Overview

Exhibit 58: Hing Fong Garments Sdn Bhd - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Hing Fong Garments Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.7 Lelitex

Exhibit 60: Lelitex - Overview

Exhibit 61: Lelitex - Product and service

Exhibit 62: Lelitex - Key offerings

10.8 Lippotex Industries Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 63: Lippotex Industries Sdn Bhd - Overview

Exhibit 64: Lippotex Industries Sdn Bhd - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Lippotex Industries Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.9 Livertex Industries (M) Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 66: Livertex Industries (M) Sdn Bhd - Overview

Exhibit 67: Livertex Industries (M) Sdn Bhd - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Livertex Industries (M) Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.10 Nyok Lan Garments Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 69: Nyok Lan Garments Sdn Bhd - Overview

Exhibit 70: Nyok Lan Garments Sdn Bhd - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Nyok Lan Garments Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.11 Sherwood Protective Apparel Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 72: Sherwood Protective Apparel Sdn Bhd - Overview

Exhibit 73: Sherwood Protective Apparel Sdn Bhd - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Sherwood Protective Apparel Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.12 Whitex Garments Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 75: Whitex Garments Sdn Bhd - Overview

Exhibit 76: Whitex Garments Sdn Bhd - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Whitex Garments Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology

Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 81: Information sources

