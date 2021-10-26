Textile Market Potential Growth Variance Will be USD 549.87 Bn | Increasing Demand for Natural Fibers to Boost Growth | Technavio

Oct 26, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The textile market will grow by USD 549.87 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report from Technavio. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors influencing the textile market.
The increasing demand for natural fibers, growing construction activities, and surging demand for textiles in developing economies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuating crude oil prices, unauthorized textile production units in China, and health hazards in the textile industry will challenge the growth of the textile market participants.
Textile Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Natural Fibers
- Polyesters
- Nylon
- Others
- Application
- Fashion
- Technical
- Household
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Textile Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:
Textile Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arvind Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Beaulieu International Group NV, Far Eastern New Century Corp., Grasim Industries Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Vardhman Group are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Textile Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Textile Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist textile market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the textile market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the textile market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of textile market vendors
|
Textile Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 549.87 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.24
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 75%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, US, Brazil, Pakistan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Arvind Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Beaulieu International Group NV, Far Eastern New Century Corp., Grasim Industries Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Vardhman Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Natural fibers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Polyesters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nylon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Fashion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Technical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arvind Ltd.
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Beaulieu International Group NV
- Far Eastern New Century Corp.
- Grasim Industries Ltd.
- Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.
- Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Toyobo Co. Ltd.
- Vardhman Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
