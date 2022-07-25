Textured Vegetable Protein Market worth $1.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Textured Vegetable Protein Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Shifting demand patterns are guiding the change in the dynamics of the food & beverage industry across the globe. Developing regions are witnessing a transformation within the industry. Also, the growing urbanization and rising incomes, alongside the availability of innovative products and technology, have the potential to transform the bell curve of the market from price-sensitive to a quality-conscious consumer base. The younger demographic has shifted its attention towards nutrition content and brand value, increasing its willingness to experiment with products. Additionally, international travel and exposure to global products and brands have enhanced their awareness, very evident in their purchase choices and behavior.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264440297

Browse in-depth TOC on "Textured Vegetable Protein Market"

270 – Tables

60 – Figures

238 – Pages

Food manufacturers in Europe have been focusing on new product developments concerning meat alternatives with better texture, appearance, flavor, and composition to attract more potential consumers.

The European market has been a strong region for textured vegetable protein. The changes in consumption patterns among consumers and manufacturers' inclination toward developments in meat alternatives have been propelling the growth in the region. According to an article shared by Green Queen Media, in 2021, the number of vegans in Europe doubled from 1.3 million to the current estimated figure of 2.6 million, representing 3.2% of the population. The growing vegan population in western European countries, such as the UK, France, and Germany, showcase robust growth prospects for manufacturers seeking to focus on product developments to grow their product portfolios.

The market for textured vegetable proteins in Europe has been driven by its use in food applications, such as meat alternatives and bakery products majorly sourced from soy and pea. The emergence of newer manufacturers of various food applications has been adopting textured vegetable proteins as a viable substitute, resulting in a growing number of product launches in the region.

Due to allergen free nature and high protein content of pea, textured pea protein is used across different product categories hence driving its growth

Textured pea protein is a regenerative product cultivated from peas to produce high-protein, plant-based meat alternatives. Textured pea protein is a natural gluten and soy-free product with an appealing taste and texture, which makes it a perfect complement to common ingredients in a wide array of applications, such as plant-based meat, cereals, and snacks. It is a suitable contender to textured soy products due to its allergen-friendly nature—its functional characteristics allowing its use across different product categories—and minimal concerns for genetic modifications. Textured pea protein is a high-quality protein and a great source of iron. It can aid muscle growth, weight loss, and heart health.

The extrusion technique used to provide texture and form to the textured vegetable protein have become popular.

Commercially, extrusion cooking is the only feasible continuous processing platform to obtain textured vegetable proteins. Emerging technologies such as the PowerHeater by the Source Technology (Denmark) involve thermal cooking rather than mechanical energy inputs to obtain moistened, soft plant-based textures. Certain technologies as shear-cell processing and cultured products exist, however the commercial viability of these technologies is still under the scanner. High-moisture extrusion technology is applied in the processing of textured plant protein meat analogs. Players across the supply chain are introducing technologically advanced features to promote the textured vegetable protein market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=264440297

Customizable flavor options and sizes adding to popularity of textured chunks among vegan consumers

Textured vegetable protein chunks are high in protein and are made from multiple sources, such as soy, pea, and wheat. They are used as a meat substitute, which is an ideal solution for vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians. Textured vegetable protein chunks are offered in various forms, such as regular and mini chunks. They can be used in various food applications, such as plant-based meat and other consumer applications. They are made from de-fatted flour that is compressed and processed into chunks, which comprise 50% of the protein content. Chunks offered by textured vegetable protein manufacturers range from 2.7 mm to 23 mm in size. Textured protein chunks are also often consumed as a part of soups and stews due to their texture and can be substituted for meat with the availability of different flavor types.

The key players in this market include ADM (US), Roquette Frères (France), Ingredion (US), DuPont (US), The Scoular Company (US), Beneo (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (US), MGP (US), Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China), Axiom Foods, Inc., (US), Foodchem International Corporation (China), PURIS (US), Kansas Protein Foods (US), and DSM (Netherlands).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=264440297

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Meat Substitutes Market by Product (Tofu, Tempeh, Textured Vegetable Protein, Seitan, Quorn and Other Product), Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein and Other Sources), Types (Concentrates, Isolates and Textured), Form (Solid, Liquid), Category (Frozen, Refrigerated and Shelf Table) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast-2027

Wheat Protein Market by Product (Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein Isolate, Textured Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein), Application (Bakery, Pet Food, Nutritional Bars, Processed Meat, Meat Analogs), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/textured-vegetable-protein-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/textured-vegetable-protein.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets