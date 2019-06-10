TextUs Shares Real-Time Communication Strategies for Staffing and Recruiting Firms at Engage 2019

BOULDER, Colo., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Does your recruiting strategy move at the speed of life? TextUs, the most popular business-class text messaging software, will unveil new real-time communication strategies at Bullhorn Engage 2019 to help your staffing and recruiting team keep up with the on-demand economy. At the event, TextUs will demonstrate their integration with Bullhorn, explore how text messaging helps firms connect to candidates on their own terms, and share actionable tips on how Bullhorn customers can get more placements.

With the TextUs and Bullhorn integration, recruiters can send and receive real-time text messages directly from their Bullhorn workflow. "We always look forward to Bullhorn Engage 2019," said Ted Guggenheim, co-founder and CEO of TextUs. "The conference is full of great energy and insightful sessions, providing a place for the staffing and recruiting community to connect and learn from the best in the business. We're proud to be partners with Bullhorn and are excited to share how our integration with them is helping staffing teams of all sizes find, place, and retain talent."

Bullhorn is the global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 1,000 staffing and recruiting professionals will attend Engage 2019 to learn from expert-led sessions and panels and network with some of the top minds in the industry.

Come visit TextUs at Booth #37 at Engage next week and learn how real-time outreach can help your firm grow.

About TextUs

TextUs is the world's first real-time communication platform designed to dramatically improve how businesses communicate with their leads, candidates, and customers. With a 98 percent read rate and up to 40 percent response rates, TextUs delivers business-class text messaging™ combined with integrated cloud-voice features to connect businesses with their customers in real time. Visit www.textus.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Olivia Heel

oheel@catapultpr-ir.com

(303) 581-7760

SOURCE TextUs

Related Links

http://www.textus.com

