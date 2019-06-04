TextUs Shares Text Messaging for Human Resources Best Practices at Greenhouse OPEN

BOULDER, Colo., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TextUs, the most popular business-class text messaging™ software, today announced it will be participating in Greenhouse OPEN 2019. During the event, TextUs will share best practices for real-time communication and why text-enabling the 10-digit business phone number is critical for the HR industry to keep up with the demands of the evolving, on-demand workforce. Additionally, TextUs will demonstrate its integration with Greenhouse that makes it easier than ever for HR teams to find, hire and retain talent using text messaging.

Greenhouse OPEN 2019 is hosted by Greenhouse, the applicant tracking system (ATS) and talent acquisition software that optimizes the entire recruiting process. The event brings together the community of "Talent Makers"- practitioners and hiring managers that are influencing the way businesses attract and retain talent.

TextUs recently announced its integration with Greenhouse, as well as the release of their entirely redesigned text messaging platform. TextUs for Greenhouse enhances the ATS experience with integrated text messaging, improving workforce productivity, increasing communication efficiency, and boosting customer engagement. Greenhouse users can send and receive personalized text messages directly from their ATS workflow to communicate in real-time with candidates.

Find TextUs at Greenhouse OPEN:

Greenhouse OPEN 2019

June 12-13, 2019

Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, NY

Booth - G

About TextUs

TextUs is the world's first real-time communication platform designed to dramatically improve how businesses communicate with their leads, candidates, and customers. With a 98 percent read rate and up to 40 percent response rates, TextUs delivers business-class text messaging™ combined with integrated cloud-voice features to connect businesses with their customers in real time. Visit www.textus.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

