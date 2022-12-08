TF Bank: Monthly statistics November 2022

BORAS, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 14,429 million at the end of November. Compared to November 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 28 % in local currencies.

Month Nov-22 Nov-21 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 547 474 15 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 566 276 105 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 1,251 893 40 %

Cumulative for the year Jan-Nov 22 Jan-Nov 21 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 5,504 4,359 26 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 4,773 2,194 118 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 8,366 5,988 40 %

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for November 2022 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and

Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on December 8, 2022 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Credit Cards and Ecommerce Solutions. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

