TF Bank: Monthly statistics October 2022

News provided by

TF Bank AB (publ)

Nov 09, 2022, 03:36 ET

BORAS, Sweden , Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 13,938 million at the end of October. Compared to October 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 28 % in local currencies.

Month

Oct-22

Oct-21

Change

Consumer Lending


   New lending, SEK million

506

446

13 %

Credit Cards


   New lending, SEK million

566

242

134 %

Ecommerce Solutions


   Transaction volume*, SEK million

881

735

20 %








Cumulative for the year

Jan-Oct 22

Jan-Oct 21

Change

Consumer Lending


   New lending, SEK million

4 957

3 886

28 %

Credit Cards


   New lending, SEK million

4 207

1 917

119 %

Ecommerce Solutions


   Transaction volume*, SEK million

7 115

5 096

40 %

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for October 2022 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Credit Cards and Ecommerce Solutions. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE TF Bank AB (publ)

Also from this source

TF Bank appoints Nomination Committee ahead of 2023 Annual...

Interim Report January - September 2022: TF Bank AB (publ)...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics