TFBIC Leads Again in Highest Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in Texas

WACO, Texas, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Companies (TFBIC) again received the "Highest Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in Texas," according to the recently released J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM. For nine consecutive years, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance has achieved this badge of honor from J.D. Power for auto insurance customer satisfaction – even as overall satisfaction for the insurance industry continues to climb.

"This distinction is such an honor and we felt a strong sense of pride when we received word that we had achieved the highest score for our state again," said Mike Gerik, Executive Vice President for the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Companies. "We take pride in our membership and are committed to delivering a superior level of personal service to our 500,000+ member-families on a daily basis. To receive this award for the ninth consecutive year is a privilege for all of us."

