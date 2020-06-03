TGI and Viracor Announce Transplant Advisory Board

MANSFIELD, Mass. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") and Viracor Eurofins ("Viracor"), announce the formation of the Eurofins Transplant Medical and Scientific Advisory Board, employing diverse expertise and experience in transplantation technology development and clinical studies to enhance the clinical value of diagnostics throughout the transplant community. The members will be tasked with providing independent advice on the unmet clinical needs in transplantation to guide the evolution of TGI and Viracor's current and future products that expand the indications for the TruGraf and TRAC product lines through Clinical Studies, and the R&D or acquisition of additional disruptive technologies into the Eurofins Transplant portfolio. The Board will be convened by Dr. John Holman, VP Medical Affairs at Eurofins - TGI.

Covering the breadth of geographies within the US market, the Board welcomes Dr. Roz Mannon, University of Nebraska; Dr. Michael Abecassis, University of Arizona; Dr. Fuad Shihab, University of Utah; Dr. Win Williams, Massachusetts General Hospital; Dr. Anil Chandraker, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Dr. Allan Kirk, Duke University (joining in August after completing his term as Editor-in-Chief of AJT); Dr. Jonathan Bromberg, University of Maryland, Dr. Robert Fairchild, Cleveland Clinic, and Dr. Matt Cooper, Georgetown University.

Advisor Dr. Johnathan Bromberg, Professor of Surgery and Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Maryland says, "For too long transplant patients have had limited or invasive diagnostic options, so it is tremendously exciting to join a Board with a mission in science and medicine to improve current diagnostic options available to transplant patients, and subsequently offer physicians better tools to alter and improve our approach to treatment."

Advisor Dr. Michael Abecassis, Dean of the University of Arizona, College of Medicine - Tucson, says, "The formation of this Board will help to expand the product portfolio to create new opportunities for the powerful commercial teams assembled by TGI and Viracor." By combining TruGraf and TRAC, Eurofins has assembled the largest transplant diagnostics sales force, and has the most comprehensive portfolio of non-invasive kidney rejection tests available today, and is focused on aggressively growing beyond blood tests for kidney with more technologies and more organs. Combining this group expertise and Eurofin's resources in research and development, this advisory board is uniquely positioned to drive clinical value throughout the transplant community.

For information on ordering tests and arranging remote sample collection, physicians may contact TGI about TruGraf tests by calling 1-844-TruGraf. Ordering and general information is also available on our websites at www.trugraf.com. For information on ordering or remote collection for TRAC or other Viracor products, please call 800.305.5198 or email [email protected].

About Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide through innovative tests that detect early signs of graft injury, differentiate among actionable causes and enable the optimization of therapy. Working alongside the transplant community and within the Eurofins family, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnoses and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. Our flagship product is TruGraf, the only blood test approved by CMS for surveillance and to rule out "silent" subclinical acute rejection in kidney transplant recipients with stable graft function. Test services are offered through TGI's CLIA laboratory in Fremont, CA. TGI was acquired by Eurofins in 2019.

ABOUT VIRACOR

With over 30 years of specialized expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Viracor Eurofins is committed to helping medical professionals, transplant teams, reference laboratories and biopharmaceutical companies get results faster, when it matters most. Viracor is passionate about delivering value to its clients by providing timely, actionable information, never losing sight of the connection between the testing it performs and the patients it ultimately serves. Viracor is a 100 percent subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), the global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit https://www.eurofins.com/ and https://www.viracor-eurofins.com/.

Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is a scientific leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing. With about 45,000 staff in more than 800 laboratories across 47 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantee can be made as to their validity.

Media Contact

Sloane Heller Communications

[email protected]

917.432.4194



SOURCE Transplant Genomics, Inc.