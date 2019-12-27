TGI Distri Feeds 10,000 Underprivileged in 10 Lagos Communities

The Media and Activation manager of TGI Distri, Mrs. Nnenna Onyeanacho, while speaking during the TerraCares4Naija outreach at Agege community explained that the aim of the campaign was to connect with the people and put a smile on their faces with the show of love and care. At the event, TerraCares4Naija Santa Claus gave out various items including education materials to Agege residents.

She also said, "The TerraCares4Naija is all about nurturing a happier society with love, care and food. While some talked about poverty, TGI Distri decided to put smiles on the faces of 10,000 deserving yet undernourished individuals in the last 10 weeks and in 10 communities."

Mrs. Onyeanacho stated that the sustainability initiative was being undertaken as a way of giving back to the society and as an integral part of its continued efforts to add value to lives, making life better and putting smiles on the faces of citizens.

She said, "We care about the people and the community where we operate and that's why we came up with this sustainable initiative. The overarching goal is to reach out to the deserving underprivileged Lagosians in 10 different locations to spread love, care, spend time with them and feed them".

It's been 10 amazing weeks of reaching out to 10,000 deserving yet undernourished individuals in 10 communities in Lagos State, spreading smiles & happiness around and Serving them Nutritious, tasty & Aromatic Foods.

TGI Distri Limited is one of the leading distributions, sales and Marketing companies in Nigeria. Presently, they market and distribute all products of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group companies such as Terra seasoning cubes, Renew Starch, Shine All Dish Washing Liquid, Shine All Scouring Powder and many other notable brands. TGI Distri is also the fulcrum and catalyst for Innovation and New Product Development for the TGI Group.

