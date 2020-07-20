TGI Fridays™ Celebrates National Grilling Month with 2 New, Expanded Menus Plus Grilling Prize Pack Sweepstakes

"The recent pandemic crisis has meant a lot of missed celebrations for our guests and fans. Our aim at TGI Fridays is to bring the spirit of fun and enjoyment back to every day by celebrating occasions of all kinds," said Sara Bittorf , Chief Experience Officer at TGI Fridays . "Our new Loaded Burger menu is a celebration in itself because it's like enjoying a burger and an app in one great entrée. And, with our new Butcher Shop offering, everyone can celebrate the TGI Fridays experience at home, or grilling out at the park or in the backyard. Any way people choose to celebrate National Grilling Month, in restaurants or somewhere else, TGI Fridays has their celebrations covered."

TGI Fridays Loaded Burgers – Available for a Limited Time Only

The Philly Cheesesteak Burger

A fan favorite returns topped with shaved roast beef and a Philly cheesesteak egg roll.

A fan favorite returns topped with shaved roast beef and a Philly cheesesteak egg roll. The All-New Guinness® Pub Burger

Tender, juicy beef infused with actual Guinness® Draught Stout and served with a Loaded Potato Skin skewer on top!

Tender, juicy beef infused with actual Guinness® Draught Stout and served with a Loaded Potato Skin skewer on top! The Loaded Cheese Fry Burger

It's an app, it's a burger, it's both! Loaded bacon-cheese fries, poblano queso, and a skewered loaded potato skin.

The TGI Fridays Butcher Shop – Now Open!

For those who love the taste of TGI Fridays classic grilled items but want to try their hands at bringing those signature flavors home, the new Butcher Shop menu includes a selection of uncooked TGI Fridays' premium meats, seafood, chicken, ribs, and sides that are all pre-cut and pre-seasoned for easy preparation at home. Fridays signature Whiskey Glaze Sauce or Mini Chocolate Bundt Cake desserts can also be added to any order.

New TGI Fridays Butcher Shop Kits & Feature Items

All-American Cheeseburger Kit

A 4-person pack of 7-oz. burger patties, challah buns, American cheese, and toppings with a side of potato chips.

Surf & Turf Kit

2 flat iron steaks, 4 chicken breasts, 2 salmon filets, and 18 garlic-marinated shrimp, sides, salad, and breadsticks with seasonings, butter, and our Signature Whiskey-Glaze included.

Signature Whiskey-Glaze Rib Kit

4 full racks of prepped/partially cooked ribs, ready for reheating/finishing. Comes with sides and extra TGI Fridays signature Whiskey-Glaze on the side.

Signature Whiskey Glaze Burger & Chicken Sandwich Kit

A 6-person pack of 7-oz. burger patties, chicken breasts, challah buns, American cheese, and toppings, with potato chips and a side of Whiskey-Glaze sauce.

Steak & Ribs Kit

2 full racks of ribs and 2 flat iron steaks with sides, salad, and breadsticks, plus seasonings and Whiskey-Glaze.

Other TGI Fridays Butcher Shop offerings include individual portions such as an 8-oz beef tenderloin filet and other steaks, chicken-breast-only packs, 6-oz salmon filets, burger-only packs, 10-packs of beef sliders, 1-pound packs of shrimp, and more. Guests are also welcome to create their own TGI Fridays Butcher Shop custom meal kit that delivers big-time Fridays flavor for every member of the family. Cooking instructions accompany all orders to ensure ideal grilling temperatures and other tips for recreating the Fridays experience at home.

"Anyone who loves to grill can up their game with TGI Fridays Butcher Shop on their side," said David Stadtmiller, Executive Chef. "Our team has done all the heavy lifting to trim and prep each and every ingredient so that all that's left is the fun part – the grilling."

To place a Loaded Burger or TGI Fridays Butcher Shop order, guests can go online to www.TGIFridays.com/menu and select either "Burgers and Sandwiches" or the Butcher Shop icon to see the complete offering available at their closest local TGI Fridays restaurant. All orders are available for pick-up/take-out. Delivery may not be available for all items and may vary by location.

Win with Fridays Sweepstakes – From Coca-Cola®

Turning the heat up even further on grilling month and TGI Fridays grilled flavors, the new "Win with Fridays" Sweepstakes is also taking place from now until August 17th. Guests can go online to www.winwithfridays.com to register and receive a free game entry. Each game play gives guests a chance to win instant prizes that include a customized Coke® bottle or TGI Fridays e-gift card. Other game results will provide entries into a drawing for:

1 grand prize of $5000

18 grand prizes of TGI Fridays Grilling Prize Packs

Grilling Prize Packs 1 grill from Lowe's® valued at $600



1 TGI Fridays Butcher Shop Kit valued at $65

Butcher Shop Kit valued at 5 grand prizes of a home entertainment system valued at $500

Guests can earn additional game plays by uploading photos of their TGI Fridays receipts from the game period, signing up or being an existing member of Fridays Rewards, downloading the TGI Fridays app, and sharing the Win with Fridays Sweepstakes over social media on Facebook and Twitter. No purchase required to participate. Complete rules and regulations can be found here.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 850 restaurants in 55 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays RewardsSM and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Peyton Sadler

888-869-7899

[email protected]

SOURCE TGI Fridays

Related Links

http://www.tgifridays.com

