TGI Fridays® Featured On "Undercover Boss" Premiere

Blanchette appears in the popular CBS series "Undercover Boss" where he had the opportunity to personally connect with employees at the restaurants working alongside with them. The episode which was filmed prior to the pandemic, will showcase employees who had experienced challenging events in their lives, like death, drug abuse, and career obstacles. "Fridays has always been a place that welcomes People of All Stripes, and that certainly includes our employees. I was honored to hear the stories of some hard-working crew members who have gone through some pretty tough times," said Blanchette.

"We're a brand that gives people a second chance," he continued. "We've always supported our workers during the difficult times in their lives, and this pandemic is no different. Everyone, at some point in their lives, needs a second chance."

Blanchette is known and respected in the restaurant industry for being a hands-on leader who isn't afraid to roll up his sleeves and do whatever is needed to generate successful results. It was how he rose so quickly through the ranks at TGI Fridays, and it is also how he earned a reputation as a strong turnaround CEO for Joe's Crab Shack and Ruby Tuesday. On "Undercover Boss," he will once again demonstrate his commitment to people and how they are the core of the Fridays culture and the reason he believes in giving People of All Stripes second chances.

