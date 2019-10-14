TGI Fridays™ Makes Every Day Cheeseburger Day with $5 Cheeseburgers & Fries

"The positive reaction to our Cheeseburger Tuesday promotion proved that people love our cheeseburgers" said Cindy Syracuse, TGI Fridays Vice President of Marketing. "There's no better way to satisfy their cravings than by expanding the $5 cheeseburger and fries deal to every day, all day, throughout the Halloween season and into early November."

In the same seasonal spirit, TGI Fridays will be serving tasty handcrafted cocktails like Pumpkin Spice Mule, Pumpkin Spice Sangria, and Angry Orchard Apple Punch for just $5. Blue Moon Belgian White Draft is always on tap for only $3.

"We're happy to celebrate the Fall Spooky season by offering popular pumpkin spice flavored drinks," Syracuse said. "But expanding our most popular $5 cheeseburger and fries deal to every day all day around Halloween time is the best treat," said Syracuse.

$5 Cheeseburger and Fries Offer is valid on Cheeseburger only. Valid for online ordering (with minimum purchase of $10 or more, before tax, when ordering from TGI Fridays) or Dine-in. Valid for a limited time at participating locations, while supplies last. Tax and gratuity not included. Delivery and service fees may apply. No coupon necessary. No substitutions. Unless required by law, offer cannot be redeemed for cash. Not replaceable if lost or stolen. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer, coupon, promotion, discount, Choose 2, or Endless Apps®. Not for resale. Offer valid only in U.S. © 2019 TGI Fridays Franchisor, LLC

