TGI Thursday Free Play Party at Barona Resort & Casino on November 1, 8 and 15

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort and Casino is gearing up for the holiday season with exciting TGI Thursdays Free Play Parties on Thursday, November 1, 8 and 15.

With Free Play prizes ranging from $500 to $2,000, the excitement will be non-stop on the casino floor with one lucky Free Play winner randomly drawn every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Club Barona Diamond level members will win $2,000, Platinum level will win $1,500, Gold will win $1,000, and Classic level members will win $500.

Diamond and Platinum Club Barona members automatically qualify to participate, and Gold and Classic players are entered by earning 500 points. All players must be present and actively playing with their own Club Barona card to win.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

