TGM REFINANCES SIX PROPERTIES WITHIN AN INSTITUTIONAL SEPARATE ACCOUNT PORTFOLIO

Each property is strategically positioned in a market and submarket that continues to exhibit strong and improving positive market pressure characteristics. Each property is within immediate proximity to numerous employment, dining, retail, and entertainment options providing residents with convenient access to a live, work, play environment.

Each property received a Green Globes Certification in recognition of their green efficiency and sustainability. These certifications helped TGM secure competitive borrowing terms from Fannie Mae. The refinancing opportunity was originated by Team Edelson at Walker & Dunlop.

About TGM

Founded in 1991, TGM is an investment advisory firm organized to provide an integrated suite of asset and property management services to its investors through a series of fully integrated operating companies. Through its vertically and horizontally integrated operating companies, TGM specializes in acquisitions, property management, leasing, construction, property maintenance and asset management services. An affiliate of TGM provides property management services under the brand TGM Communities. As of December 31, 2021, TGM has invested in 139 multifamily properties throughout 28 states.

To learn more about TGM please contact John Gochberg, Managing Principal and Chief Executive Officer. Phone: (212) 830-9312, E-mail: [email protected]

