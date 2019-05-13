TGOD Enters German CBD Market, Inks Distribution Agreement with Mediakos

TORONTO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD) (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, HemPoland, has entered into an agreement with Mediakos UG haftungsbeschraenkt (Mediakos) to be the exclusive distributor of CannabiGold, its premium hemp CBD brand, for the German pharmacy market.

Mediakos UG spun out of Aponeo.de, a leading German online pharmacy, and is managed by a team of seasoned industry executives with demonstrated expertise in marketing and distribution of health and wellness products. It currently distributes a broad portfolio of products to a network of more than 15,000 pharmacies and can capitalize on over 10 million customers.

"With a population of over 82 million, Germany plays a pivotal role in TGOD's international expansion strategy," commented Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. "We are thrilled to be working with Mediakos' experienced team as we continue to solidify CannabiGold's position as a leading brand within the European market."

HemPoland's CannabiGold products are now available in pharmacies across Germany as well as through their respective e-commerce platforms, including Germany's ten largest online pharmacies.

"With CBD quickly gaining popularity in Germany, we are proud to be partnering with TGOD's HemPoland as the exclusive distributor of their CannabiGold brand for the German pharmacy market," stated Nikolas Primbas, CEO of Mediakos UG haftungsbeschränkt. "Their recent organic certification is an important point of differentiation which will resonate with German consumers."

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. TGOD also has organic hemp CBD oil operations in Canada, and through its wholly owned subsidiary HemPoland distributes premium hemp CBD oil in the EU. The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a planned capacity of 219,000 kgs and is building 1,643,600 sq. ft. of cultivation and processing facilities across Ontario, Quebec, Jamaica and Denmark.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

About Mediakos

Mediakos UG haftungsbeschränkt is a leading pharmaceutical distributor based in Germany that specializes in developing, registering, fulfilling, marketing, and positioning health related products and brands within the German pharmacy market. With its vast network and solid expertise, Mediakos has strong relationships and partnerships with some of Europe's largest online pharmacies, as well as large distributors and wholesalers. It can capitalize on more than 10 million customers and 15,000 pharmacies.

