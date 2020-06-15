TGOD Launches Stillwater Brands' RIPPLE Products in Canada

Leveraging Stillwater's proprietary technology, TGOD launched its first Cannabis 2.0 product at the end of March – TGOD Infuser 10mg THC – which quickly became one of the top selling SKUs within the beverage category across the country. Given the success of this first product, TGOD has decided to expand the series by introducing additional formats. Moving forward, all formats will fall under the well-established RIPPLE brand name.

RIPPLE products have made a name for themselves in the United States, garnering multiple awards since their launch in 2016, including:

The Dope Cup (Best Drink) – 2017

Leafly (Best Overall Product) – 2018

LeafLink (Best Selling Edible) – 2019

All three RIPPLE dissolvables are currently in the Top 10 most-sold cannabis beverages in Colorado, including the number one spot for RIPPLE Pure 10.

"Soluble cannabinoids are the future of functional foods," commented Justin Singer, CEO of Stillwater Brands. "Similar to what we saw in Colorado, the Canadian market was overrun by inconsistent, low-quality products early on. Novelty can only carry a product so far. Ultimately, consistency and predictability are what keep consumers coming back. The success of RIPPLE in Colorado proves the value of our commitment to quality above all, and TGOD's commitment to organic, high-quality products makes them an ideal partner to carry our vision beyond the U.S."

On their own, ingested cannabinoids such as THC are poorly absorbed by the body. It can take hours to feel the effects of edibles that rely on butter- or tincture-based formulations, a situation that too often leads to disappointment. In contrast, RIPPLE relies on proprietary solubilization technology to render THC and CBD water-soluble, allowing these cannabinoids to enter the bloodstream and are proven to begin generating effects within 15 minutes of ingestion. RIPPLE's unique chemistry and best-in-class production controls lead to products that are fast-acting, consistent, and reliable — in other words, exactly what consumers have been waiting for.

"We are thrilled to leverage the strength of RIPPLE's intellectual property here in Canada. Not only are we adding their chewables and QuickSticks to our portfolio, we are also harnessing the power of their proprietary technology in other products such as our teas," said Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. "RIPPLE provides novel and proven effective dose-controlled delivery methods that are faster-acting, more standardized, and more discreet than most products currently on the market. Consumers have quickly adopted them, and that's the best recognition we can get as a new CPG company," added Athaide.

RIPPLE Gummies

RIPPLE Gummies are a convenient way for consumers to get their dose of cannabinoids. They are infused with all-natural fruit juices and colours, are low in sugar and fat, and are made with RIPPLE for a fast-acting, consistent, and reliable experience.

RIPPLE QuickSticks

Single-serve ﬂavoured powder that simply dissolves on the tongue — with the same precision and consistency consumers have come to trust from RIPPLE. No unpleasant oil slicks or unwelcomed "grassy" ﬂavours. Just a tasty experience with a 15-minute onset.

About Stillwater Brands

Stillwater Brands makes functional, consistent, and reliable cannabinoid-infused products under the RIPPLE brand name. Founded in 2014, Stillwater Brands' deep background in food manufacturing and water soluble cannabinoid technology has led to the production of some of the best selling and most trusted edibles in Colorado, including RIPPLE Dissolvables, RIPPLE Gummies, and RIPPLE QuickSticks. Science leads the charge at Stillwater Brands, where the company strives to provide consumers with accurate information and consistent products, backed by research and technical substantiation. For more information, please visit https://stillwaterbrands.life/

Stillwater Brands' sister company, Caliper Foods , produces a suite of standardized, clean-label, shelf-stable formulations of water-soluble cannabinoids for large CPG brands, as well as a direct-to-consumer product, Caliper CBD .

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD ) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organic cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its certified–organic cannabis is grown in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as organic teas, dissolvables and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017 and December 19, 2019 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT" and "TGOD.WS", respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca .

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward–looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about the growth potential of the cannabis beverage and edible category, statements about the Company's ability to offer certain products, and statements regarding the future performance of the Company. Forward–looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward–looking statements throughout this news release. Forward–looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available on SEDAR. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX nor the TSX's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

