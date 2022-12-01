THAI KITCHEN - O'FALLON, MO, LAUNCHES ROBOT FOR FOOD DELIVERY NAMED "THAIGER"

Thai Kitchen - O'Fallon is Among The First, If Not The First, to Launch Robots For Food Delivery in The St. Louis Region

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thai Kitchen - O'Fallon is excited to announce the launch of its newest food runner, "Thaiger."

Thaiger is a robot manufactured by Bear Robotics, and it was subscribed to with the assistance of St. Charles Restaurant Equipment, Inc.

Thaiger is the newest member of the Thai Kitchen staff!

It was subscribed to by the owner, Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, thinking that it might be used best for promotional tasks, but quickly learned that the staff used it to reduce their workload and the customers loved the technology and the uniqueness of the service.

Yes, you pronounce "Thaiger" like "Tiger." We wanted to create a Thai relationship.

Thai Kitchen is an award-winning Thai restaurant with four locations across the St. Louis region, including O'Fallon, St. Charles, Wentzville, and Florissant, Missouri.

In April 2022, Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul was named "Restauranteur of the Year - 2022 by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Additionally, the O'Fallon location is about to begin an expansion that will almost double the size of its existing space. Currently, they are waiting on the building permits, and then the work will start. In addition to the expansion, they have remodeled the existing space over the past several weeks preparing for the new space.

Thai Kitchen invites the community and press members to visit the O'Fallon location and meet Thaiger.

They are located at 8632 Mexico Rd, O'Fallon, MO - Reservations are not accepted.

Visit the Thai Kitchen website or visit them on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Thai Kitchen has been serving authentic Thai cuisine to the St. Louis region since 1997. Ongartsutthikul has four regional locations today, including O'Fallon, St. Charles, Wentzville, and Florissant, MO. High online customer reviews across all platforms back all locations.

