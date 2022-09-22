Thailand Automobile Industry Report 2022: Major Manufacturers 2017-2021, Production Costs and Prices 2015-2021, Competition, Forecasts 2022-2031

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Thailand's Automobile Industry, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automobile production will continue to grow in Thailand from 2022 to 2031.

Thailand's automobile industry originated in the early 1970s. With its superior geographic location and government support, Thailand has become the largest automobile producer in Southeast Asia, and is called the Detroit of Asia. Automobile manufacturing has long been the pillar industry of the Thai economy. In 2021, the output value of automobile manufacturing accounted for more than 10% of Thailand's GDP.

From 2011 to 2012, the Thai government implemented the First-Time Buyer Program to encourage automobile consumption, which led to rapid growth in automobile production and sales. However, the automobile production volume dropped by 25.77% in 2014 after the program expired. Despite steady growth, it failed to recover to 2.53 million units in 2013.

The sales declined from 2013 to 2016, and rebounded to 873,000 units till 2017. In 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19, annual sales fell 21.4% to 792,146 units, and continued to fall to 762,217 units in 2021. Thailand's automotive industry is export-oriented. In the past five years, over 1 million automobiles were exported to ASEAN countries, Australia, the Middle East and Europe every year. The import volume is less. However, the import tariff on automobiles is expected to be lowered as Thailand signs more free trade agreements in recent years.



Over the years, the Thai government has introduced a series of policies to attract foreign investment. The automobile manufacturers in Thailand are mainly Japanese and US companies. The massive competitors and fierce competition make the market perfectly competitive. Compared with other Southeast Asian countries, Thailand has a developed auto parts industry and a large number of auto parts suppliers. However, it still needs to import key auto parts.

There are many automobile brands in Thailand, including Toyota, Mitsubishi, Isuzu, Ford, BMW, Chevrolet, etc. which have produced a strong scale effect after years of development and production expansion. With the popularization of new energy vehicles, the Thai government also drew up a roadmap to give tax breaks and other preferential policies to new energy vehicle enterprises.



Thailand's automotive industry has a good prospect. Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor initiative proposes to develop 10 target industries including the automotive industry in the eastern region. And the free trade agreements with Australia, China, India, New Zealand and other ASEAN countries will facilitate the development of overseas markets for Thailand's automotive industry.

The reduction of import tariffs will also provide a price advantage for automobiles. New energy vehicles will grow rapidly in Thailand with the expiration of the lock-up period of the First-Time Buyer Program, more automobiles beyond the warranty period, and the government's efforts to develop new energy vehicles.

It is expected that in the next few years, the increase in residents' income will promote automobile consumption in Thailand. And the exemption of import tariffs on automobiles in ASEAN countries will boost Thailand's automobile exports.

Topics Covered:

Development environment of Thailand's automobile industry

automobile industry Analysis on supply of and demand for automobiles in Thailand

Competition in Thailand's automobile industry

automobile industry Major automobile manufacturers in Thailand

Analysis on production costs and prices of automobiles in Thailand

Driving forces and market opportunities for Thailand's automobile industry from 2022 to 2022

automobile industry from 2022 to 2022 Prospect of Thailand's automobile industry from 2022 to 2031

Key Topics Covered:



1 Basic Concept of Thailand's Automobile industry

1.1 Thailand's Automobile industry

1.2 Classification of Automobiles in Thailand



2 Analysis on Thailand's Automobile industry

2.1 Economic Environment

2.2 Policy Environment

2.3 Social Environment

2.4 Supply

2.5 Demand

2.6 Import and Export



3 Market Competition in Thailand's Automobile industry

3.1 Barriers to Entry

3.1.1 Technical Barriers

3.1.2 Capital Barriers

3.2 Competition Pattern

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.2.3 Internal Competition

3.2.4 Potential Entrants

3.2.5 Substitutes for Automobiles



4 Major Automobile Manufacturers in Thailand, 2017-2021

4.1 Toyota Motor Corporation

4.2 Isuzu Motors Limited

4.3 Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

4.4 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

4.5 Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

4.6 Ford Motor Company

4.7 Mazda Motor Corporation

4.8 Suzuki Motor Corporation

4.9 General Motors

4.10 Mercedes-Benz



5 Analysis on Production Costs and Prices of Automobiles in Thailand, 2015-2021

5.1 Production Costs

5.2 Prices



6 Forecast on Development of Thailand's Automobile industry, 2022-2031

6.1 Factors Influencing Development of Thailand's Automobile industry

6.1.1 Major Driving Factors and Market Opportunities

6.1.2 Threats and Challenges

6.2 Forecast on Supply of Automobiles in Thailand, 2022-2031

6.3 Forecast on Market Demand for Automobiles in Thailand

6.4 Forecast on Automobile Import and Export in Thailand



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvv4j2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets