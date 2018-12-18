Thailand Automotive Market Trends & Developments - Q2 2018

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This growth insight is part of an ongoing quarterly tracker that monitors the trends and the developments in the Thai automotive market. It uses multi-level secondary as well as primary sources for data collation. This includes country-level official associations/federations, government authorities, country subject experts, and third-party sources (international/regional organizations).

Thailand, which is known as the Detroit of Asia, is the largest market for pickups in ASEAN. This insight analyzes the trends in the Thai automotive market for both passenger and commercial vehicles and their sub-segments in Q2 2018.

It discusses market trends under various sections, including total industry volume (TIV), segment volume and share, passenger cars' sub-segment volume share, passenger cars' market share by brand, commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share, commercial vehicles' market share by brand, activities of market participants, launch of new models, and key regulatory developments.

The study also discusses key market drivers and restraints, the market canvas - up to 2025, 2018 market specifics, assessment of 2018 market specifics as of Q2 2018, and 2018 market outlook as of Q2 2018. Conclusions and key takeaways and appendices are also presented.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the total automotive industry volume during the quarter? What are the key segments, their volumes, and market shares? What are the market volumes of the various sub-segments?

What are the competitor market shares in Q2? Which brands are the major gainers and losers?

What are the major market participant activities during the quarter?

What are the key regulatory developments in Q2?

Which new models were launched?

What are the chief drivers and restraints that affect market growth?

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Research Methodology

Research Data Collection and Analysis Methodology

3. Thailand Overview

Total Industry Volume

Segment Volume and Share

Passenger Cars' Sub-Segment Volume Share

Passenger Cars' Market Share by Brand

Commercial Vehicles' Sub-Segment Volume Share

Commercial Vehicles' Market Share by Brand

Market Participant Activities

Launch of New Models

Key Regulatory Developments- April 2018

Key Regulatory Developments- May 2018

Key Regulatory Developments- June 2018

3. 2018 Thailand Outlook

Market Canvas and 2018 Market Specifics

Market Canvas Up to 2025

2018 Market Specifics

Assessment of 2018 Market Specifics

2018 Market Outlook

4. Conclusions and Key Takeaways

Conclusions and Key Takeaways

