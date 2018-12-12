Thailand Cold Chain Market Report 2018: Analysis 2012-2017 & Forecasts 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Thailand Cold Chain Market Forecast to 2022 - By Type, By 3PL, By Temperature Range, By Region, By International and Domestic Cold Transport and By Modes of Transport" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers market size, segmentation on the basis of cold storage and cold transport and by the ownership, temperature range of the facilities and by the region. The report also covers value chain analysis, competitive landscape and company profiles for major players in Thailand cold chain market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

The report facilitate the readers with identification and in-depth analysis of the existing trends prevalent in the industry and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics incoming years. The report is useful for cold chain companies, pharmaceutical companies, agriculture companies, frozen food companies, ready to eat manufacturers, QSR companies and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Market Overview

The cold chain market includes cold storage and cold transport market. The market is in a growth stage and there are quite a few players providing complete logistics services for multiple products such as meat, vegetables, dairy, poultry and pharmaceuticals. The services include Cold Storage, Cold Transport, Inventory Management, Custom Clearance and other 3PL logistics services. Smaller players cater to only limited portfolio of products/services.

Thailand is a major food destination in the world. The country's income is expected to grow in the near future with the rise in the export of processed food. Thailand government vision in making Thailand Kitchen of the World has led to significant investment in the development of complete supply chain for food logistics.

Cold storage capacity is surging and underscoring the focus of the government, this number will see a significant growth in future. The cold storage facilities are utilized in majority by meat and seafood which are importing and exporting companies, followed by Poultry and Eggs. Confectionaries also contribute to a major portion of the usage percentage of the existing facilities. The occupancy rate of the cold storage facilities across the industry is high.

Thailand represents an attractive opportunity for refrigerated logistics service providers to serve the growing pharmaceutical industry. Increase in the number of supermarkets and restaurant have triggered the demand for cold storage and transport systems to keep the products fresh and maintain their quality.

Thailand Cold Chain Market Segmentation

By Cold Storage and Cold Transport

Cold storage market has second highest share to the overall cold chain market in Thailand for the year 2017. Cold storage demand is rising consistently in Thailand as it is emerging as one of the major exporter of agricultural and marine products in ASEAN. The main strategy for the companies operating in cold storage is to build their facilities closer to the major ports and airports due reduce their transportation cost and gain a competitive advantage among domestic as well as foreign clients.

Cold transport have dominated the cold chain market in 2017 owing to the fact that the cost involved in the cold transport is relatively much higher than the cost involved in cold storage. The revenue margins are much higher in cold transport than in cold storage.

Third Party Temperature Controlled Logistics

Most of the food manufacturers and importers in Thailand demand 3PL Cold storage logistics solutions owing to cost concerns, consumer preferences and avoiding the complexities involved in the product handling, management and storage. Due to heightened demand of the Cold Storage facility, cold storage companies run their facilities at full capacity and they have to outsource their excess storage to 3PL players adding to the revenue contribution of these 3PL players.

By Region

Most of the Cold storage facilities are located in the Bangkok region near Samut Prakhan province. Bangkok contributed highest revenue in the cold storage market in Thailand in 2017. The area is preferred because of its close proximity to the Klong Toey Port, the largest port in Thailand, and Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Competitive Landscape for Thailand cold Chain Market

Thailand cold chain market is highly fragmented in nature and is at the nascent stage. The companies compete on various parameters including the warehouse capacity, number of pallets, fleet, temperature range, network coverage and locations.

Thailand Cold Chain Future

Thailand cold chain market is anticipated to increase at a positive CAGR during 2017-2022 owing to the surging demand for refrigerated deliveries and warehouses near major population centers. The frozen food and pharmaceutical industry are anticipated to grow which will increase the demand for cold storage and transport facilities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Thailand Cold Chain Market Introduction and Size

Thailand Cold Chain Market Segmentation

Cold Storage Market Introduction and Size

Cold Storage Market Segmentation

Cold Transport Market Introduction and Size

Cold Transport Market Segmentation

Competition Scenario

Future Outlook

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

3. Thailand Cold Chain Market

3.1. Thailand Cold Chain Market Overview and Genesis



4. Value Chain for Thailand Cold Chain Market

Cold Transport from Manufacturer to Cold Storage Centre

Cold Storage at Storage Centre

Cold Transport from Cold Storage Warehouse to Cold Storage distribution Centre/ Customer

Cold Transport from Distribution Centre to the Retailers / Supermarkets /Restaurants and End User of the Product

5. Thailand Cold Chain Market Size by Revenues, 2012-2017

5.1. Thailand Cold Chain Market Segmentation

5.1.1. By Cold Storage and Cold Transport, 2017



6. Thailand Cold Storage Market

6.1. Thailand Cold Storage Market Overview and Genesis

6.2. Thailand Cold Storage Market Size By Revenues, 2011-2016

6.3. Thailand Cold Storage Market Segmentation

6.3.1. By Owned and Rented, 2017

6.3.2. By Temperature range of the cold storage (Ambient and Temperature Controlled), 2017

6.3.3. By Region (Bangkok and Others), 2017

6.3.4. By Type of Products (Meat & Seafood, Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Confectionary and Others), 2017

6.4. Thailand Cold Storage Market Future outlook and projections, 2017E-2022E

By Regions, 2022

7. Thailand Cold Transport Market

7.1. Thailand Cold Transport Market Overview and Market Size by Revenue, 2012-2017



8. Thailand Cold Transport Segmentation

8.1. By Domestic and International Transport Facilities, 2016

8.2. By Mode of Transportation (Ground, Air and Sea), 2017

8.3. By 3PL and Owned, 2017



9. Thailand Cold Transport Market Future Outlook and projections, 2017-2022E



10. Decision Making Process for Thailand Cold Chain Companies



11. Snapshot on Thailand Third Party Cold Chain Logistics Market



12. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Thailand Cold Chain Market

Competition Stage

Competitive Parameters for Companies in Thailand Cold Chain Logistics Market

12.1. JWD Logistics

12.2. Yokorei Cold Storage

12.3. Sinchai Cold Storage

12.4. Konoike Cold Storage

12.5. Bangkok Cold Storage Service ltd. & Jet International ltd

12.6. CTD Cold Storage

12.7. ThaiMax Cold Storage

12.8. SCG Cold logistics

12.9. Company Profiles for Other Major Players in Thailand Cold Chain Logistics Market



13. Thailand Cold Chain Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

13.1. By Revenues, 2018-2022

13.2. Future Technological Trends in Thailand Cold Storage Market



14. Analyst Recommendation for Thailand Cold Chain Market

