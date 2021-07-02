Thailand Crawler Excavator Market Report 2021-2027 - OEMs are Majorly Focusing on Medium Crawler Excavators as this Range is Witnessing Major Demand

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thailand Crawler Excavator Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thailand crawler excavator market is growing at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2021-2027.



The demand in the Thailand crawler excavators market fell by 18% in 2020, but unit sales are projected to recover to pre-covid levels by 2023, assuming geopolitical stability. Public investment is projected to remain a key driver in the Thailand market, increasing over the next few years, in line with the government's infrastructure plans to attract private investment.



The report considers the present scenario of the Thailand crawler excavator market in Indonesia and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with segment analysis of the Indonesia crawler excavator market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT

Manufacturers are making operational advances in their excavator motors, hydraulic systems, structure, tracks, and cab construction to improve their telematics fuel efficiency and competitiveness.

Thailand is the preferred investment location due to its excellent digital infrastructure, highly skilled labour force, and high quality of living, boosting the growth of the crawler excavator market.

THAILAND CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET INSIGHTS

Increasing investment in road construction, housing projects, and Smart Cities projects is expected to spike medium excavators' demand.

Excavators used in the construction industry accounted for the largest share of around 42% due to huge government expenditure on the construction project.

Thailand's crawler excavator market demand is majorly driven by mining activities expected to show significant growth across the country.

Due to the high procurement and maintenance cost of excavators, rentals are preferred by the contractors; thus, the rental segment will rise eventually.

THAILAND CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET - VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, JCB, Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE), SANY, Doosan Excavator, Volvo Construction Equipment, and Kobelco are the major vendor in the Thailand crawler excavator market.

Komatsu is strategizing to set up manufacturing units in those countries where its products are sold. The company can establish a global network of production and sales in the market. Due to intense competition in technology and design, excavator makers are marketing their devices vigorously, focused on technologically innovative features and a wide variety of attachments.



Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

JCB

Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE)

SANY

Doosan Excavator

Volvo Construction Equipment

Kobelco

Other Prominent Vendors

Sumitomo Construction Machinery

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG

Leeboy

Kubota Machinery

Ingersoll Rand

Liebherr Group

THAILAND CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET - SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

OEMs are majorly focusing on medium crawler excavators as this range is witnessing major demand in the recent past, and it is further expected to boost during the forecast period.

Thailand crawler excavator market revenue by agriculture is expected to reach USD 76.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.43%.

Thailand's mini crawler excavator market is expected to reach 2,990 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.47%.

Segmentation by Excavator Type and Operating Weight

Mini (

Small (6-25 tons)

Medium (25-40 tons)

Large (>40 tons)

Segmentation by Application

Mining

Construction

Agriculture

Forestry

Others

Segmentation by Gross Power Output

61-101 HP

102-200 HP

>201 HP

Complete supply chain analysis

