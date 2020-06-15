Thailand Data Center Services Market, Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market in Thailand is growing rapidly due to digital transformation initiatives implemented by the government and increasing data center adoption by small, medium, and large enterprises.Emerging disruptive technologies can transform the businesses of an enterprise digitally.



Increase in the migration of over the top (OTT) and content service providers (CSP) players, incoming investments from global cloud vendors, favorable government policies, and the emergence of disruptive technologies are the primary driving forces increasing the adoption of data center services. The Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is the prime driver of the demand for data center services followed by the automotive, content provider, and retail sectors. The growing demand for hyperscale cloud services, increasing focus on the digitization of businesses, and government expansion policies are also significant drivers for the data center market.



