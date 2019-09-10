Thailand Data Center Services Market Report 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thailand Data Center Services Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service covers a data center market overview, emerging trends, key locations of data centers and their significance, drivers, restraints, present and forecasted revenue, competitive positioning, and key strategic initiatives of the competitors.

The data center market in Thailand is growing rapidly due to digital transformation initiatives implemented by the government and increasing data center adoption by small, medium, and large enterprises. Emerging disruptive technologies can transform the businesses of an enterprise digitally. Increase in the migration of OTT and CSP players, incoming investments from global cloud vendors, favorable government policies, and the emergence of disruptive technologies are considered to be the primary driving forces increasing the adoption of data center services.

Thailand's data center market is considered to be one of the primary data center markets that are poised to experience exponential data center growth due to abundant availability of resources as well as favorable government policies concerning data center infrastructure. The government of Thailand and various enterprises are looking to increase data center adoption to promote digital transformation across industry sectors through effective strategic partnerships with global as well as local data center vendors. The government of Thailand is focusing on enhancing telecommunications and network infrastructure of the country to support hyperscale data centers.

The BFSI sector is considered to be the primitive driver of the demand for data center services followed by automotive, content providers, and retail sectors. Growing demand for hyperscale cloud services, increasing focus on the digitization of businesses, and government expansion policies are considered to be the primary drivers of the data center market.

What is the addressable market opportunity for data center service providers?

What are the expected growth rates and key drivers of growth for specific services areas?

What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of the data center services market in Thailand ?

? What are the significant developments in the data center service space in Thailand ?

? Who are the key participants in the market and what are their market strategies?

What is the competitive positioning of the key players in the Thailand data center market?

data center market? What are the key industry technology trends in the Thailand data center market?

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Key Findings and Market Overview

2. Market Overview

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Key Data Center Locations

Market Definitions

3. Drivers and Restraints-Data Center Services Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Data Center Services Market

Revenue Forecast Assumptions

Data Center Services Market Revenue Forecast

Data Center Services Market Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Data Center Services Market

Competitive Environment

Market Share by Raised Floor Space

6. Key Players Competitive Environment

True IDC

SuperNAP

CAT Telecom

7. Other Market Participants Snapshot and Competitive Factors & Assessment

Other Market Participants Snapshot

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

CAT Telecom

Internet Thailand Public Company

NTT Communications

Super Nap

TCC Technology

True IDC

