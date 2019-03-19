Thailand debuts in 'Most Ethical' business list

"DTGO was set up to sustain social contribution with business achievement," he said.

"After 25 years, our strong growth continues to reflect how good values can yield business success. DTGO is delighted to be named among the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies. We hope that our inclusion sends an inspirational message about Thai businesses. We thank all our stakeholders for supporting our ethical approach."

DTGO's founder and CEO, Mrs. Thippaporn Ahriyavraromp, represented the group in New York at the World's Most Ethical Companies Honoree Gala in New York on 12 March.

DTGO ranks among 128 firms worldwide in the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies. The list features many famous brands and multinationals, reflecting the designation's rigor and prestige.

The US-based Ethisphere Institute selects businesses each year based on its Ethics Quotient (EQ), covering ethics and compliance program, culture of ethics, corporate citizenship and responsibility, governance, and leadership and reputation.

DTGO is a diversified group active in Thailand and China with businesses in property development, trading, design, finance, and technology.

The group dedicates 2% of its topline revenue to social and environmental initiatives. Channeled mainly through the Buddharaksa Foundation and the DT Families Foundation, these funds support projects in education, healthcare, and the environment.

DTGO's best-known subsidiary is MQDC - Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited. MQDC is a property developer with a portfolio including ICONSIAM, a $1.65bn joint-venture megaproject along the bank of Bangkok's Chao Phraya River. MQDC has built 3 of Thailand's 10 tallest buildings and recently started constructing The Forestias, a 119-acre sustainable, healthy living district in Bangkok.

DTGO also includes Dees Supreme, a trading company, and DT Design, an architecture and design studio. Shanghai-based DT Plans provides consulting for design, project management, and construction of property projects across China.

