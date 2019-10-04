Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Markets, 2015-202F

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Type, by Products, by Applications, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% During 2019-25

Surging commercial sector on account of growing investment and rising transformation in industries such as automotive, electronics, petrochemical and agriculture segments would be the leading drivers for the growth of low voltage electric motors market in Thailand. Additionally, initiatives such as Thailand 4.0, and Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), would further fuel the market of low voltage electric motors in the country.



According to this research, Thailand low voltage electric motor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-25. The industrial segment is expected to acquire the highest revenue share in the future due to favorable government initiatives to strengthen the manufacturing sector and diversify the economy by building new industries in the regions of Chonburi, Rayong, and Chachoengsao under the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) initiative.



Moreover, Thailand stands as one of the major automobile producers in the APAC region. Additionally, government inclination towards increasing production of vehicles in passenger and commercial segments would result in a surge in the number of automobile industries, which would, in turn, spur the demand for low voltage electric motors across the region during the forecast period.



In 2018, considering the product type, pumps accounted for the highest Thailand low voltage electric motor market share in terms of market revenues; however, compressors are considered as the key growing product segment through the forecast period.



The report thoroughly covers the market by types, voltage, products, and applications. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

3.1 Thailand Country Indicators

3.2 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues 2015-2025F

3.3 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Products, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.8 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Trends



6. Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Types

6.1 Thailand AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, 2015-2025F

6.1.1 Thailand AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.1.2 Thailand AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2015 & 2025F

6.1.3 Thailand AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2015-2025F

6.2 Thailand DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, 2015-2025F

6.2.1 Thailand DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.2 Thailand DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2015 & 2025F

6.2.3 Thailand DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2015-2025F



7 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Voltage

7.1 Thailand Up to 60 V Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2 Thailand 60.1 V-200 V Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.3 Thailand 200.1V-1000 V Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



8 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Products

8.1 Thailand Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Fans, 2015-2025F

8.2 Thailand Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Compressor, 2015-2025F

8.3 Thailand Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Pumps, 2015-2025F

8.4 Thailand Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Conveyors, 2015-2025F

8.5 Thailand Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Other Components, 2015-2025F



9 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Applications

9.1 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2015-2025F

9.2 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2015-2025F

9.3 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2015-2025F

9.4 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Automotive Application, 2015-2025F

9.5 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Power Utility & Water Treatment Application, 2015-2025F

9.6 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



10 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Key Performance Indicators

10.1 Thailand Government Spending Outlook

10.2 Thailand Residential Sector Overview

10.3 Thailand Commercial Applications Overview

10.4 Thailand Industrial Applications Market Overview

10.5 Thailand Infrastructure & Transportation Sector Outlook



11 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



12 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Types

12.2 Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Siemens AG

13.2 ABB ltd

13.3 TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.

13.4 WEG S.A.

13.5 Regal Beloit Corporation

13.6 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

13.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.8 Toshiba Corporation

13.9 Wolong Electric Group

13.9 Nidec Corporation



14 Key Strategic Recommendations



