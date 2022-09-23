Thailand Medical Device Market Outlook to 2026 - Market Shares for Major Brands in Diagnostic Imaging, Hospital Furniture, Dialysis Equipment, Auxiliary Devices and Orthopaedic Products

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Thailand Medical Device Market Outlook to 2026F' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand medical device market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021-2026F, with imports contributing majority of the market revenues.

The creation of a world-class healthcare sector is a top priority for the Thailand and the healthcare sector is expected to advance and expand significantly in the next few years which will support the growth of Medical Device Market in the country.

Aging population along with increase in number of hospitals and clinics, increase in total healthcare expenditure by the government and increase in medical tourism in the country are going to impact the demand for medical devices in the positive manner.

Thailand Medical Device Market Overview and Size:

Thailand recorded the 5.0% population growth rate over the last 7 years, with highest population concentrated in Bangkok. Majority of the healthcare facilities are concentrated in Bangkok and other central regions of the Thailand. The country has a comprehensive, government-funded health service and a rapidly developing private health sector, which is one of the major pillar of the industry.

Universal Coverage Card is the most used insurance in Thailand. Social Security (SSS) is followed by Civil Servant Medical Benefit Scheme (CSMBS). Private insurance contributed 7.33% to the total insurances in Thailand. Diabetes and lung cancer causes most death in Indonesia.

Competitive Landscape in the Thailand Medical Devices Market:

The competition scenario in Thailand medical devices market is highly concentrated for Orthopedic Product and Diagnostics imaging market and moderately concentrated due to the presence of large number of international companies and local distributors leading to dilution of market share.

The international companies distribute their products through authorized distributors located across the country. GE, Siemens, Philips, Canon and Fujifilm are the major companies operating in the Thailand Medical Device market.

Meditop, Mind medical and R.X. Company are few top distributors in Thailand. The major competitive parameters include product portfolio, price, and after sales and warranty and technology

Thailand Medical Device Market Segmentation:

Imports have accounted for majority of the revenue share in Thailand Medical Device Market in 2020. The imports are largely related to more sophisticated medical and surgical instruments and infrastructure.

Distributor Mediated Sales have accounted for majority of the revenue in Thailand Medical Device Market in 2021. Majority of the international companies hire distributors in Thailand through which it sells the medical devices to hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and other non-residential customers.

Medical Consumables have accounted for the largest share of of the revenue in Thailand Medical Devices market in 2021, followed by Diagnostic Reagents and cardiac devices.

Syringes, Needles and Catheters, Surgical Gloves and Intravenous Admin Sets contributed more than 50.0% revenue in 2021. The COVID-19 outbreak and increasing hospital admissions across the country have significantly increased the demand for medical disposables.

CT Scans contributed the highest revenue share in 2021 followed by X Ray Based Products, Ultrasound and MRI. The CT Scan segment witnessed the fastest growth since they are one of the primary diagnostic tools for COVID-19 patients.

In Thailand the production of medical devices are exported to other parts of the world which contributes 70% of the overall production.

Thailand's key export markets are the United States, followed by Japan, the Netherlands, and Germany. Most of the manufacturers and exporters in Thailand are foreign-owned companies that export the items back to their home countries, e.g. Japan, the United States and France.

Oxygen Concentrators contributed highest revenue share in 2020. The Thailand population has high risk of exposures to occupational and environmental factors that lead to illnesses such as asthma, chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Hospital Beds with Mechanical Fittings and Dentists' Chairs contributed highest revenue share in 2021. Increasing number of hospitals and lifestyle diseases along with operations on morbidly obese patients is increasing by more than 18.6K cases a year and Increasing incidences of chronic diseases and a rise in geriatric population is driving growth.

Implants and Artificial Body parts have accounted for largest revenue share in the Thailand medical devices market in 2021. Frequent road accidents (~About 20,000 people die in road accidents each year, or about 56 deaths a day) and injuries driving the auxiliary devices market.

Dental Appliances contributed the highest revenue and contributed 20.0% of the overall revenue in 2021. Oral implant surgery, products for sensitive teeth and gum are some of the major areas in dental care which led to demand of these equipment's.

Hospitals along with Clinics and Diagnostic Lab Centers contribute majority of the market revenue in Thailand Medical Devices Market in 2021. Consumer and provider attitudes toward telehealth have improved since the post-COVID-19 era. Virtual healthcare and business models are evolving, moving from purely "virtual urgent care" to a range of services enabling integration of telehealth with other virtual health solutions, and hybrid virtual/in-person care models.

Regulatory Framework in Thailand Medical Device Market

Government Support Towards Medical Device Sector

Incentives Given By Thailand Board of Investment

Regulatory Process for Medical Device

Medical Device-Specific Regulatory Process

Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendation

Market Opportunity Analysis for Medical Devices in the Thailand

Recommendation for Medical Device Manufacturers

Case Study of China and Ireland Medical Device Industry

and Ireland Medical Device Industry Market Attractiveness for Medical Device Companies

Market Entry Strategy in Thailand Medical Device Industry

Competitive Landscape in Thailand Medical Device Market

Overview of Competition in Thailand Medical Devices Market

Medical Devices Market Product Heat Map for Major Companies in Thailand Medical Devices Market

Medical Devices Market Strengths and Weakness of Major Manufacturers in Thailand Medical Devices Market

Medical Devices Market Market shares for Major Brands present in the Diagnostic Imaging, Hospital Furniture, Dialysis Equipment, Auxiliary Devices and Orthopaedic Products

present in the Diagnostic Imaging, Hospital Furniture, Dialysis Equipment, Auxiliary Devices and Orthopaedic Products Cross-Comparison of Major Distributors in Thailand Medical Devices Market

Companies Covered

Local Manufacturing Companies

Nipro ( Thailand )

) Hoya Optics

Kawasumi Laboratories

Meditop

GE Medical Systems ( Thailand )

) Eyebiz Laboratory ( Thailand )

) Emerald Nonwovens International

Infus Medical ( Thailand )

) M.E. Meditek

Distributor Companies

MindMedical

Unitech Healthcare Co. Ltd.

R.X. Company

Kha Bangkok

MedTech

Med Global

Bangkok Unitrade

MDE Thai

Pacific Healthcare MediTop

CMC Biotech

Techno Medical

Saintmed

Winnergy Medical

Xovic Co. Ltd.

Gateway Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Medical intensive care co. ltd

Thai hospital products co. ltd

iCare medical co ltd

DKSH ( Thailand ) co. ltd

) co. ltd BJC Healthcare

Prime medical co. ltd

MP Med group

MDC ( Thailand )

) Siam pharmaceutical

Key Segments Covered

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period - 2016-2021

Forecast Period -2021-2026F

By Type of Business Activity

Import

Local Production

By Mode of Selling

Distributor Mediated

Direct Sales

By Type of Device

Medical Consumables

Diagnostic Imaging Products

Respiratory Products

Dental and Orthopedic Products

Cardiac Device

Hospital Furniture

Auxiliary Devices

Ophthalmic Devices

Dialysis Machine

Others

By Type of Medical Consumable

Indoor surgical Gloves and Masks

Syringes, Needles and Catheters

Intravenous Administration Set

Sutures and catgut

Infusion Pumps

Ostomy

Bandages, Dressings and Others

By Type of Diagnostic Imaging Product

CT Scan

X-ray Based Products

Ultrasound

MRI

Electro diagnostic apparatus (Functional Examination)

ECG

Others

By Type of Cardiac Device

Angioplasty Device

Cardiac Rhythm Management

ICD

Implants

Pacemakers

Heart-Lung Machines

Others

By Type of Respiratory Products

Oxygen Concentrator

Nebulizers

Humidifier

Ventilators

Airway Pressure devices

Others

By Type of Hospital Furniture

Hospital Beds with Mechanical Fittings and Dentists' Chairs

Operating Tables

Examination Tables

Medical, surgical, dental or veterinary furniture

Others

By Type of Auxiliary Product

Hearing Aids

Artificial body parts (excluding artificial teeth and joints)

Others

By Type of Dental and Orthopedic Products

Orthopedic Appliances

Artificial teeth and dental fittings

Dental appliances

Surgical Belts

Trusses

Crutches

Others

By Type of End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Labs and Others

