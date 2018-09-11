Thailand Pins World Countdown Landmark in Heart of Bangkok at CentralwOrld; Puts Forward Central Phuket as New International Countdown Landmark

At AIS Bangkok Countdown 2019 @centralwOrld, organized with CPN's main partner, Advanced Info Service Plc. (AIS), around 300,000 people will enjoy the spectacular fireworks and first-time multimedia show with 360-degree light & sound entertainment across the Ratchaprasong district and indulge in the latest in music from top DJs in Asia. It is the ultimate 'Countdown Entertainment' in the heart of Bangkok, with a live broadcasting on the panOramix, the world's largest digital interactive screen, on the centralwOrld building.

In addition, CPN registers another grand phenomenon by holding an international countdown event at the World's Best Places to Visit, Phuket, in 'Central Phuket International Countdown 2019' at Central Phuket, the first luxury and leisure lifestyle shopping destination, will be organized under the concept of 'The Reflection of Celebration', pushing forward Phuket as a new global countdown landmark for Thailand. The event features spectacular music synchronized with light & sound techniques and an international concert from famous artists and world-ranking DJ's. It is also the first time in Phuket with the colorful fireworks inspired by the charming beauty and diverse cultures of Phuket.

Ms. Wallaya Chirathivat, Deputy CEO of CPN, said: "CPN has a strong determination and commitment to be an important force in strengthening the potential of Thailand's tourism in all aspects and to organize international events to create the best experience for both Thais and foreigners since Bangkok is one of the world's top destinations for New Year celebrations. Like every year, AIS Bangkok Countdown 2019 at centralwOrld has turned Ratchaprasong into a world-class countdown district, indeed, centralwOrld has been dubbed 'Thailand's Times Square'. This year, we are also putting forward Phuket to become an international countdown destination in Thailand. That's why we are holding 'Central Phuket International Countdown 2019', which will create a new countdown experience at one of the most beautiful beach cities in the world. This will become a magnet for Thailand to further attract everyone to experience joy at the end-of-the-year celebrations here in Phuket."

Central Pattana organized 'Thailand & AIS Bangkok Countdown 2019', to be held at 13 branches 13 provinces across Thailand with a total of 1,200,000 people attending, is becoming the best countdown landmark for each area including centralwOrld, Central Phuket, CentralPlaza WestGate, CentralPlaza Rayong, CentralFestival Chiangmai, CentralPlaza Nakhonratchasima, CentralPlaza UdonThani, CentralPlaza Nakhon Si Thammarat, CentralFestival Samui, CentralFestival Hatyai, CentralFestival Pattaya Beach, CentralPlaza Mahachai and CentralPlaza Phitsanulok.

Central Pattana is Thailand's no.1 shopping center and diversified property developer.

Established in 1980, CPN has been creating world-class rewarding experiences for Thais and foreigners. With its vision of 'Center of Life', CPN develops the world's best destinations for all lifestyles and communities through collaboration with strategic partners as well as co-creating sustainability excellence with all stakeholders.

