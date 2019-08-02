Thailand Residential Water Treatment Systems Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Residential Water Treatment Systems Market: Thailand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

For the purposes of this study a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:

Point-of-entry (POE) systems: Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.

Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems: Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia ).

). Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems: The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.

Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems: FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.

Pitcher systems: These systems are also known as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.

Replacement filters: This study also covers replacement filters.

Key Topics Covered:



I. Definitions

II. Acronyms

III. Country profile

IV. Market measurements

V. Market drivers

VI. Market restraints

VII. Pricing trends

VIII. Market trends

IX. Market data

a) Revenue forecast, total residential water treatment market

b) Revenue forecast, point-of-use CT and UTS water treatment systems market

c) Revenue forecast, point-of-use replacement filters market

d) Revenue forecast, total point-of-use water treatment systems market

e) Market share by revenues, total point-of-use water treatment systems market

f) Revenue forecast, Point-of-entry water treatment systems market

g) Market share by revenues, Point-of-entry water treatment systems market

h) Revenue forecast, Point-of-entry replacement filters market

i) Point-of-use technology market share by revenues

j) Market share by revenues, point-of-use pricing trends

Companies Mentioned



Amway

Coway Co., Ltd.

Giffarine Skyline Unity Co., Ltd.

Mazuma Co., Ltd

Pentair plc (Everpure)

Siam Cast Nylon Co., Ltd (Pure)

The 3M Company

Company Thiensurat Public Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9b5y1c





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

