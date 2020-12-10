Thailand to ring in New Year 2021 with spectacular 1.4 km long eco-friendly fireworks display along Bangkok riverfront as message of hope to the world

The celebrations, called the 'Amazing Thailand Countdown 2021', are being staged on New Year's Eve at ICONSIAM's River Park and include a dramatic display of 20,000 eco-friendly fireworks that are made in Japan from sticky rice, and which will light up the sky along a 1,400-metre length of the Chao Phraya River that runs through Bangkok.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said, "The Chao Phraya River is an iconic global countdown destination and we hope that conducting on the river one of the biggest events to mark the arrival of the new year will signal to everyone our hope for a bright 2021."

He said, "Thailand has been globally recognised as one of the best countries in the world at having managed the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to announce to the world that we are eagerly looking forward to welcoming everyone back to our beautiful country as quickly as possible."

The TAT is also organising celebrations to mark the arrival of 2021 in numerous provinces of Thailand to draw visitors to other destinations around the country, including Krabi, Sukhothai, Roi Et, Ratchaburi, and Phetchabun.

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Company Limited, said, "We are delighted by this extraordinary collaboration of so many partners from the public and private sectors, as well as communities along the river, to create what will be a stunning display that reinforces the position of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok as a national countdown landmark."

"We expect the eco-friendly fireworks display to attract around three million viewers within the five kilometre radius from which it can comfortably be seen in its full splendour," he said.

Mr. Chaiwatsirikul added that ICONSIAM will also support the festivities by organising multiple entertainment acts and performances by top artists and singers who will take to the stage at ICONSIAM's River Park.

"We are also making extensive preparations to ensure that the events are safe and that appropriate measures are taken to ensure temperature checks of visitors and the wearing of masks during the evening," he said.

"Prizes worth more than 16,000 US dollars are also being awarded in a competition that is open to the general public for the best photographs of the fireworks displays as well as the best videos, with additional details of the competition available on www.iconsiam.com/photocontest," added Mr. Chaiwatsirikul.

The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2021 is made possible through the support of many sponsors including the following main sponsors: The ICONSIAM Residence Corporation Limited, The ICONSIAM Superlux Residence Corporation Limited, True Corporation Public Company Limited, Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Marine Department, the Association of Chao Phraya River Commerce and Business, and the Prachakom Yan Kadeejeen-Klongsan Foundation.

The countdown celebration events will be broadcast live on Thairath TV 32 HD Channel, as well as on online platforms via the Facebook pages of ICONSIAM, Thairath Online, Khaosod, and TrueID application.

ICONSIAM can be accessed easily by road and rail, including the new Gold Line mass transit system, as well as by river transport.

The eco-friendly fireworks display is divided into seven acts that represent hope, prosperity, solidarity, and happiness, and are called 'Big Hope', 'Believe', 'Brilliant Life', 'Beautiful World', 'Blooming Wealth' presented by Kasikornbank, 'Be Together' presented by True Corporation, and 'Best Beginning'.

SOURCE ICONSIAM