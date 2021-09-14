Thailand's First Food Waste Changemaking Event, Zero Summit 2021 By SOS Food Rescue Foundation

BANGKOK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year we lose 931 million tons of food produced for human consumption while more than 1 billion people still do not have access to adequate food.

In Thailand, according to the Pollution Control Department, 64% of municipal waste is food waste which equals to 17.5 million tons per year! Some of those food wastes are invisible food, produced but never reach the consumer.

There are still more businesses that are not addressing their food waste. There are more people now under the poverty line (9.9%) and 6.5M people in the country are undernourished, and there is no law protecting businesses from donating their surplus food to people.

It's time to rally all the food industry leaders to help us fight this battle and achieve ZERO Food Waste and ZERO Hunger in Thailand.

ZERO Summit 2021 is the virtual summit, the first-ever food-driven sustainability event organized by Scholars of Sustenance, the first food rescue foundation in Thailand sponsored by The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) as the 'Sustainable Event Partner'.

On 29th September 2021 from 13:00 – 18:30, the virtual summit offers 3 main activities and knowledge sharing sessions for everyone to understand and drive a change together with us to make change for a better future in Thailand.

Let's find the answers together from the experts in the food industry from leading local and international organizations about how we can best accelerating sustainable food system changes in Thailand.

Panel 1: Systemic Approach on Food Waste Reduction

The unrevealed successful story of food waste prevention cooperation between partners and SOS, the first food rescue foundation in Thailand, is disclosed here for all participants who want to know how we systematically prevent surplus food from becoming food waste. We are additionally delighted to share our vision and plan for future cooperation with all interested participants.

Panel 2: Building Engagement on Food Waste Reduction (Food Service & Hospitality Sectors and Business Sector)

Have you ever wondered how people can engage in food waste reduction? This talking panel will discover marvelous answers from the interesting practice cases of our guest speakers, who have experience in creating whizzed programs for people to participate in solving the food waste issue together.

Workshop: Shaping the Future Food System (International and Domestic Levels)

It's time for food business leaders to unite and shape the future food system in Thailand together, but how can we do that, and how can policy support us? Here is the discussion workshop, where our professional guest speakers will share their brilliant ideas with all participants for brainstorming and drawing the future policy for supporting food waste management in Thailand together.

Book Your pot Now and Find More Information at https://www.eventpop.me/e/11544/zero-summit

Phone: 088-308-9978 (Kie) 095-553-2795 (Earth)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SOS NC, Thailand (Bangkok) and Indonesia (Bali)