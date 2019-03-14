Thailand's Siam Piwat Announces Commitment to Be Leader in Creative Economy -- Leverages Creativity and Innovation to Win Honour for Thailand on the World Stage

Mrs. Chadatip Chutrakul , Chief Executive Officer of Siam Piwat Co., Ltd. said: "Throughout 60 years, Siam Piwat has been a thought leader always creating new prototypes and bringing new formats that have advanced the retail development sector . We have always been playing a part in driving the economy of Thailand. We have created revolutionary phenomenon after revolutionary phenomenon. And, we have made good progress in the direction we announced five years ago as can be seen in some of the extraordinary global phenomena that we have created, ranging from the transformation of Siam Center into a haven of trendy ideas to turning Siam Discovery into a hybrid retail destination. For the first time ever, retail developments in Thailand have received the very top awards from the world's most respected retail and retail development associations. And, most recently, the opening of the mega-city ICONSIAM was a 2018 sensation for Bangkok as well as being held up as one of the world's best projects by the retail and retail development sector as one which helps reinforce Bangkok as a destination that people from around the world want to visit."

She said, "Siam Piwat takes pride in the sustainable growth as well as the shared value and mutual benefit we create at all levels for all stakeholders, from business partners to suppliers, communities and society at large, and in being a contributor to the economy and the prestige of Thailand."

"Siam Piwat has advanced beyond domestic competition to become a global leader in the Creative Economy, ready to enhance the competitiveness of Thailand at every level. Siam Piwat's next goal is to help lead Thailand on to the world stage in its sector. We are still committed to being the first to offer innovative experiences and to create mega phenomena that have never existed before. We have planned a new strategy that will drive our operations and set our investment direction. The focus will be on sharing business opportunities with the rest of Thailand and joining hands to take business associates overseas. We will introduce superior innovations and technologies to drive our marketing strategy. In the next five years, we aim to grow the revenues of our group by 100 to 150 percent."

Siam Piwat's key strategies that will underpin its 5-year business plan are as follows.

1. Create global mega phenomena to build on the success of OneSiam and ICONSIAM by developing world-class projects in Thailand and overseas

2. Team up with global partners to develop the retail and retail development sector

3. Expand into other businesses that strengthen core businesses

4. Launch massive data and information management systems to build differentiation and consumer relevance in our propositions and drive comprehensive marketing strategies in Thailand and overseas

5. Develop Siam Piwat Academy and groom Siam Piwat next-gen leaders

6. Create shared value to achieve sustainability -- joining hands with Thai enterprises throughout the country and readying to compete on the world stage, propelling 'local heroes' to becoming 'global heroes'

"With Siam Piwat's clear, powerful, and distinctive vision, we are confident that our strategies will further strengthen our position as a thought leader and as the icon of creative and innovative lifestyle in the future. It will help put all our businesses and our partners on a path of sustainable growth, being the leader of the Creative Economy, and supporting Thailand on the road to success on the world stage," Mrs. Chutrakul added.

